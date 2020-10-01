GARRETT — Mark Thrush, 47, said he is seeking the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board’s Butler Township seat, now held by current president Wayne Funk, who is not seeking reelection.
Thrush said his desire to become more involved in the community was key in his decision to seek the post.
A 1992 Garrett High School graduate, he formerly worked as a millwright for Steel Dynamics Inc. for 17 years. He currently owns and operates Thrush Welding & Fabrication LLC, a fabrication shop, with his brother, Greg Thrush.
As a small business owner, he now has more time to turn his attention to community concerns, he said.
Thrush has volunteered with Steel Dynamics teams on projects through the United Way’s Day of Caring event that helped make improvements to local homes and properties. He is a 10-year member of 4-H and also with the DeKalb County 4-H program
He and his wife, Erin, are the parents of three daughters, Samantha Mettert, 25, Alivia Thrush, 18 and Morgan Thrush, 16.
He enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
If elected, Thrush would like to continue with the school district’s vocational programs.
“We have some great programs now, but I feel there is always more we can do to get more kids in these programs. These kids are just as important as the college-bound students,” he said.
“Garrett will be known for sending kids into the working world already highly skilled at what they are trained in (welders, electricians, plumbers, millwrights, HVAC technicians, home construction, business classes, etc.). Skilled trade workers are in high demand,” Thrush added.
“With the (COVID 19) pandemic happening in 2020, more and more students are having to get their education online,” he said, “whether by choice or because they are required to be quarantined. Not all kids and families have quality internet or they just simply cannot afford it. In some cases, it is just not available in the rural communities.
“We need to make sure that all kids have access to good internet. We need to make sure it is available to all. I also think that as we move forward, we need to make sure we keep our children in school. Social interaction and face-to-face learning are very important,” said Thrush.
Thrush said his ability to relate to the Garrett community makes him the best candidate for the position.
“I grew up in Garrett and plan to stay here. There is nothing more important than our children’s education. I also believe my conservative Christian values make me the best candidate for the job,” he said.
