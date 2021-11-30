Doris Benhower
GARRETT — Doris Susan Benhower, 82, of Garrett, died Nov. 22, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Christel Suter
GARRETT — Christel C. “Kitty” Suter, 86, of Garrett, died Nov. 6, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Howard Eicher
AVILLA — Howard Eicher, 73, of Avilla and born in Woodburn, died Nov. 25, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Matthew Murray
AUBURN — Matthew Wayne Murray, 62, died Nov. 20, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
John Reade
AUBURN — John E. Reade, 92, of Auburn and formerly of Wolcottville, died Nov. 24, 2021.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.
Lester Waterson
BARGERSVILLE — Lester J. Waterson, 90, of Bargersville and born in Auburn, died Nov. 24, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Frank Kessler
WATERLOO — Frank H. Kessler, 91, of Waterloo, died Nov. 23, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Robin Scranage
WATERLOO — Robin Lynn Scranage, 58, of Waterloo, died Nov. 20, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Barbara Hullinger
ST. JOE — Barbara Jean Hullinger, 88, of St. Joe, died Nov. 24, 2021.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Randel Mills
PLEASANT LAKE — Randel L. “Randy” Mills, 74, of Pleasant Lake, died Nov. 22, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Opal Bolen
KENDALLVILLE — Opal Bolen, 84, of Kendallville, died Nov. 23, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Eda England
KENDALLVILLE — Eda England, 78, of Kendallville, died Nov. 21, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Patrick Hornett
LEBANON — Patrick Hornett, 57, of Lebanon and born in Kendallville, died Nov. 20, 2021.
Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, Lebanon, handled arrangements.
Christopher Lopez
KENDALLVILLE — Christopher C. Lopez, 46, of Kendallville, died Nov. 20, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Joan Rhea
KENDALLVILLE — Joan Marie Rhea, 91, of Kendallville, died Nov. 20, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Hillard Weikel
KENDALLVILLE — Hillard Weikel, 94, of Kendallville, died Nov. 23, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Jeannette Lucas
ROME CITY — Jeannette F. Lucas, 73, of Rome City, died Nov. 21, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
