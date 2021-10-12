EMMA — Garrett’s volleyball team won three of four matches at Saturday’s Northeast Corner Conference tournament at Westview.
The Railroaders (22-9) won their pool, defeating both Churubusco and Hamilton in two sets. Garrett lost to Angola in two sets in the semi-finals and beat Fairfield in two sets in a consolation match.
Garrett topped Churubusco 25-15, 25-16 and Hamilton 25-5, 25-11. Angola was a 25-10, 25-20 winner over the Railroaders. Garrett topped Fairfield 25-20, 25-23.
Morgan Ostrowski picked up 26 kills for the day, with eight coming against Fairfield and seven against Churubusco. She added 13 digs, with six against Fairfield.
Kyana Martinez had 24 kills for the day. She had nine kills against Hamilton. She served seven aces, with three against Churubusco. She added 14 digs, with seven against Fairfield.
Taylor Gerke had 59 assists for the day, with 17 against Hamilton and 19 against Fairfield. She added 15 aces in the tournament, including nine against Hamilton.
Kinleigh Smith had 11 kills and four aces for the day. Kennedy Hutton had five aces. Emma Welbaum contributed eight digs.
