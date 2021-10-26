HUNTINGTON — The cross country career of Garrett senior Nataley Armstrong came to an end Saturday.
She finished 43rd in 20 minutes, 28.4 seconds at the New Haven Semi-State at Huntington University.
Angola’s Izaiah Steury will defend his individual state championship from a year ago after setting a meet record time of 15:09.2.
He will attempt to become the first repeat state champion since Carmel’s Ben Veatch did it in 2014 and 2015.
The state finals take place Saturday at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute.
East Noble’s girls team placed fifth to earn a trip to the state finals.
Two individual girls qualifiers also have plans for next weekend. Gracynn Hinkley of Angola and Lydia Bennett of DeKalb both earned a trip to state for the second time. Hinkley is going for the second year in a row, while Bennett was there two years ago.
Grant Flora of West Noble was less than six seconds shy of a trip to state, running a 16:35.4 in 25th place. The final individual qualifier not on an advancing team, Ryan Hoopingarner of Mishawaka, was 23rd in 16:29.8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.