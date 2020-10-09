GARRETT — Garrett’s volleyball team closed out a busy last week of the regular-season with a three-set sweep over Central Noble Thursday.
The Railroaders, who improved to 26-2 in all matches and closed out Northeast Corner Conference play at 10-1, defeated the Cougars 25-19, 25-7, 25-16.
Junior Morgan Ostrowski led a balanced Big Train attack with 10 kills. Senior teammates Emma Hirchak and Logan Smith had nine kills each.
Smith led the Railroaders in digs (24), assists (18) and added two aces. Hirchak also had two aces to go with 15 digs.
Taylor Gerke contributed 14 assists, 12 digs and tied with Ostrowski with three blocks each.
“I think the girls do a really nice job of making unexpected plays. We’re making some great defensive plays and we are doing a good job of being available at the net to attack, and I’m really happy about that,” said Garrett coach Lydia Gard.
The third set was tied four times before two Cougar spiking errors enabled Garrett to grab a 16-13 lead. Two more Central Noble errors helped the Railroaders stretch it to a four-point margin.
That’s when Garrett’s offense took over.
Ostrowski and Kinleigh Smith had kills in succession for a 20-15 lead. Logan Smith served an ace before kills by Ostrowski, Hirchak and Gerke ended the night.
Earlier in the week, Logan Smith rewrote the Garrett record book, breaking two of her sister’s records.
Logan Smith became Garrett’s all-time leader in kills and digs. Taylor Smith held the former records at 1,258 kills and 1,180 digs. In Wednesday’s win over DeKalb, Hirchak surpassed the 1,000-kill plateau.
Garrett defeats Barons in three
WATERLOO — Garrett defeated DeKalb in three games Wednesday. Scores were 25-15, 25-15, 25-9.
Emma Hirchak had nine kills, including the 1,000th of her career, to lead the Railroaders. Morgan Ostrowski had eight kills and Logan Smith had seven.
Smith also had four aces and was 20-of-22 serving. Taylor Gerke was 14-of-14 and Sadie Best was 15-of-16.
Hirchak, Ostrowski and Kelsey Bergman all had three total blocks. Hirchak had 12 digs and Smith and Ostrowski both had 10.
Railroaders beat Angola in four
GARRETT — Host Garrett topped Angola in four sets Oct. 5. Scores were 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23.
Logan Smith led the Railroaders with 20 kills. Emma Hirchak had 15 and Morgan Ostrowski pitched in with nine.
Smith served four aces and Sadie Best added three.
Taylor Gerke led Garrett with 22 assists and 21 digs. Smith had 12 assists and 14 digs. Ostrowski had 18 digs and two blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.