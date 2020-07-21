GARRETT — Marc Chamberlin has planted deep roots in the community since beginning his career as a financial advisor in Garrett in 2003.
“Garrett has truly become my home and the community has been very good to me,” said Chamberlin, a Plymouth native who moved to Garrett the following year.
In 2019, Chamberlin decided to become an independent advisor with Raymond James and partner with his friend, Greg Reynolds of Reynolds Wealth Management.
“Becoming an independent advisor would allow me to offer a wider variety of investments and services at a lower cost to my clients, but most importantly it would allow me to treat each client like an individual,” he said of his decision.
Chamberlin works from the downtown office building at 129 S. Randolph St. that he purchased nearly 10 years ago. Since then, he has taken it through two complete renovations, recently completing the second upgrade.
“I felt that it was important for me to make an investment back into the community by improving an historic building in downtown with plans to be here for the rest of my career,” he added.
Chamberlin sees himself as different from other advisors with his ability to customize investment needs.
“I truly enjoy the opportunity to understand what makes each investor unique and creating an investment allocation that will allow them to achieve their goals,” he said. “I greatly appreciate the trust my clients have placed in me and have never been more confident that I now have a wide array of tools at my disposal to build custom portfolios that will help my clients achieve their financial goals.”
As in independent advisor, Chamberlin says he can now offer a wider variety of all investment types, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities and options.
His wife, Ellie, works part-time in the office along with full-time branch administrator Dawn Bassett, who has worked with Chamberlin since 2003.
“My goal is to continue serving the Garrett community for generations,” Chamberlin said. “I have worked with some clients for nearly 20-plus years and really enjoy being by their side as they plan and work towards their financial goals.
“For some people, that means giving more to their church or kids, for others it means owning a vacation home or spending the winter in a warmer climate. When the market is volatile, it can be a stressful profession but it’s very rewarding to help my clients meet their financial goals and begin working with the next generation of their families,” he added.
He and wife Ellie have two children, daughter Cate, 8, and son Jake, 6-1/2, who is already talking about wanting to come work with his dad someday.
“I enjoy the sense of community that comes with living in a small town, and God willing, I look forward to seeing my children someday taking over my business,” he said.
An open house had been planned for the entire community so everyone could see their new office, but unfortunately COVID has delayed those plans. There are plans for a public event in the future.
