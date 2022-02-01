GARRETT — With the help of Community Foundation of DeKalb County, Home and School Association (HASA) and a generous corporate donor, St. Joseph Catholic School is able to collaborate with the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center to provide swim lessons for 80 students in kindergarten through fifth grade during a 10-week program running from Jan. 5 through March 24.
An open house for St. Joseph families is planned for March 18, where families can receive their child’s skill sheet and progress report, swim together, ask any questions they may have about their child’s progress in the water and celebrate their success together.
Last year was St. Joseph’s first year for the program and the students loved it, according to Principal Jennifer Enrietto.
“We saw fewer student absences during that time,” she said. “Even though kids were learning and practicing an essential life skill, the social and emotional benefit they received from their participation in the program was incredible.
“We believe it helped them focus better academically, socially, and behaviorally because they were always looking forward to their swim time. St. Joseph Catholic School is thankful for the community support and hopes to continue the swim program in the future,” she said.
Kids commented on their favorite part of the swim program:
“Blowing bubbles out of my nose,” Edan Spare said.
“Splashing,” Koltyn Richmond said.
“Going down the slide,” Carson Sommers said.
“The basketball hoop,” Luke McBride said.
“Playing with the noodles,” Emma Carper said.
“The splashpad,” Annalee Ellert said
“Swimming and jumping,” Alena Keesler said.
“Free swim,” Gabriel Spare said.
The JAM swim school is unique in that the program is rooted in child development principles said Kierra Boylan, chief operating officer at the JAM Center.
“By tailoring lessons to the children’s interests and facilitating meaningful interactions that foster both independence and working with others, all of the children showed improvement in the water,” she said.
The JAM swim test includes swimming on both the belly and back, while measuring endurance and stamina in the water. Six children learned how to swim in this 10-week program and were able to pass the JAM swim test by the end of the 10 weeks.
