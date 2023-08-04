Vose returns to
Smith Farms Manor
AUBURN — Smith Farms Manor welcomes the return of sales director Julie Vose to the local senior living community at 406 Smith Drive in Auburn.
“I’m excited to be back. It feels like I’ve come back home,” Vose said.
Vose formerly worked for Smith Farms Manor from 2008-2015 and re-joined in June.
Her responsibilities include building the community census, providing leadership in marketing and sales development. Vose was brought back due to her proven track record in keeping high occupancy level and her strong ties to the community, according to Smith Farms Manor representatives. A senior living community, Smith Farms Manor offers independent living, respite care and short-term stays.
