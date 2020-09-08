GARRETT — Twenty-three Garrett-Keyser-Butler students were immediately placed under quarantine Aug. 27 after learning a student with whom they had been in contact tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Tonya Weaver said.
Students under the 14-day quarantine are in different grade levels.
“It is important these students were quarantined out of extreme caution,” Weaver added.
The district is following specific guidelines and protocol from the state health department. While the quarantine is not specific to any group or sports team, as a participant, the school adheres to policies set by the Indiana High School Athletic Association in upholding standards it sets forth, she said.
The current rules require four additional practices after a student athlete returns from a 10-14-day quarantine before he or she can compete in a meet or game.
An online petition from Garrett High School cross country parents to the IHSAA commissioners is seeking to change the additional practice rule.
Two members of Garrett’s team are among the students under quarantine. This does not affect the entire cross country team, nor does it impact any other sports team in total, Weaver added.
“This makes sense if the kid was actually sick or had symptoms with a positive COVID test. But many of our student-athletes are now quarantined for 14 days because they were in class and within 6-feet of a student who later tested positive, but all had masks on,” said Kara Runyan in a NewsTip post to KPC Media Group. She identifies herself as mother of a son on the cross country team.
“They will now have to complete four more practices before competing once back in school, making their total time out of their sport 18 days. None of the kids has symptoms at this point,” she wrote. “A negative test will not shorten their quarantine. So we’ve accepted the 14 days.
“But for a kid who was never sick, and was just ‘quarantined out of an over-abundance of caution,’ and has continued to condition for their sport while on quarantine (cross country runners), there is no need for them to wait to compete after they get they to school, especially for those in non-contact sports,” she added. “Their season is short enough as it is, missing four meets out of 10 for something like this is just heartbreaking for them.”
Runyan said the petition can be found on change.org and several parents/students from Garrett have emailed the IHSAA commissioners, to no avail at this point.
“These kids just want to play once it’s ‘safe’ for them to return to school. The school is doing what they’re able, but I feel like unless this gets media attention, nothing will change,” Runyan said.
