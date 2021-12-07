James Anderson
GARRETT — James Michael “Mike” Anderson, 73, of Garrett, died Nov. 30, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Linda Hicks
GARRETT — Linda J. Hicks, 76, of Garrett, died Nov. 26, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Carol Balliet
LAOTTO — Carol Kay Balliet, 67, of LaOtto, died Nov. 27, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Bobby Booth
CORUNNA — Bobby Ray Booth, 61, of Corunna, died Nov. 29, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Edward Carper
CORUNNA — Edward Emmet Carper, 80, of Corunna, died Nov. 28, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Karen Culler
AUBURN — Karen Mae (Mansfield) Culler, 79, of Auburn, died Dec. 1, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Carolyn Diederich
AUBURN — Carolyn A. Diederich, 83, of Auburn, died Nov. 26, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Kirk Ebert
AUBURN — Kirk Reuel Ebert, 67, of Auburn, died Nov. 26, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Dianna Shields
AUBURN — Dianna L. Shields, 67, of Auburn, died Nov. 26, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Lester Waterson
BARGERSVILLE — Lester J. Waterson, 90, of Bargersville and born in Auburn, died Nov. 24, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ened Hartz
SPENCERVILLE, Ohio — Ened I. Hartz, 82, of Spencerville, Ohio and born in Butler, died Nov. 29, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Mary Short
EDGERTON, Ohio — Mary Irene Short, 95, of Edgerton, Ohio and born in Butler, died Nov. 28, 2021.
Krill Funeral Service, Edgerton, handled arrangements.
Missoura Warble
ST. JOE — Missoura Lou Warble, 82, of St. Joe, died Nov. 27, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Alice Goodwin
HUNTERTOWN — Alice Arlene Goodwin, 84, of Huntertown and formerly of Waterloo, died Nov. 27, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Thomas Cool
HAMILTON — Thomas M. Cool, 71, of Hamilton, died Nov. 27, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Katharine Gramling
ASHLEY — Katharine B. “Katie” Gramling, 49, of Ashley, died Nov. 25, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Linda Clingan
HUDSON — Linda Louise Clingan, 73, of Hudson, died Nov. 30, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
LeRoy Hartman
HUDSON — LeRoy Lee Hartman, 81, of Hudson, died Nov. 29, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Delores Wolff
EDON, Ohio — Delores Wolff, 90, of Edon, Ohio and born in Steuben County, died Nov. 25, 2021.
Krill Funeral Service, Edon, is handling arrangements.
Marie Baker
KENDALLVILLE — Marie Baker, 81, of Kendallville, died Nov. 29, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Bonnie Bryant
KENDALLVILLE — Bonnie Kay Bryant, 78, of Kendallville, died Nov. 27, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
John Davis
AVON — John A. Davis, 68, of Avon and born in Kendallville, died Nov. 26, 2021.
Eric M.D. Bell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Pittsboro, is handling arrangements.
Penny Roberts
KENDALLVILLE — Penny Ann Roberts, 61, of Kendallville, died Nov. 28, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Jennifer Speaker
KENDALLVILLE — Jennifer Ann Speaker, 57, of Kendallville, died Nov. 28, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
