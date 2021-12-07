James Anderson

GARRETT — James Michael “Mike” Anderson, 73, of Garrett, died Nov. 30, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Linda Hicks

GARRETT — Linda J. Hicks, 76, of Garrett, died Nov. 26, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Carol Balliet

LAOTTO — Carol Kay Balliet, 67, of LaOtto, died Nov. 27, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Bobby Booth

CORUNNA — Bobby Ray Booth, 61, of Corunna, died Nov. 29, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Edward Carper

CORUNNA — Edward Emmet Carper, 80, of Corunna, died Nov. 28, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Karen Culler

AUBURN — Karen Mae (Mansfield) Culler, 79, of Auburn, died Dec. 1, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Carolyn Diederich

AUBURN — Carolyn A. Diederich, 83, of Auburn, died Nov. 26, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Kirk Ebert

AUBURN — Kirk Reuel Ebert, 67, of Auburn, died Nov. 26, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Dianna Shields

AUBURN — Dianna L. Shields, 67, of Auburn, died Nov. 26, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Lester Waterson

BARGERSVILLE — Lester J. Waterson, 90, of Bargersville and born in Auburn, died Nov. 24, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Ened Hartz

SPENCERVILLE, Ohio — Ened I. Hartz, 82, of Spencerville, Ohio and born in Butler, died Nov. 29, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Mary Short

EDGERTON, Ohio — Mary Irene Short, 95, of Edgerton, Ohio and born in Butler, died Nov. 28, 2021.

Krill Funeral Service, Edgerton, handled arrangements.

Missoura Warble

ST. JOE — Missoura Lou Warble, 82, of St. Joe, died Nov. 27, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Alice Goodwin

HUNTERTOWN — Alice Arlene Goodwin, 84, of Huntertown and formerly of Waterloo, died Nov. 27, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Thomas Cool

HAMILTON — Thomas M. Cool, 71, of Hamilton, died Nov. 27, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Katharine Gramling

ASHLEY — Katharine B. “Katie” Gramling, 49, of Ashley, died Nov. 25, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Linda Clingan

HUDSON — Linda Louise Clingan, 73, of Hudson, died Nov. 30, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

LeRoy Hartman

HUDSON — LeRoy Lee Hartman, 81, of Hudson, died Nov. 29, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Delores Wolff

EDON, Ohio — Delores Wolff, 90, of Edon, Ohio and born in Steuben County, died Nov. 25, 2021.

Krill Funeral Service, Edon, is handling arrangements.

Marie Baker

KENDALLVILLE — Marie Baker, 81, of Kendallville, died Nov. 29, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Bonnie Bryant

KENDALLVILLE — Bonnie Kay Bryant, 78, of Kendallville, died Nov. 27, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

John Davis

AVON — John A. Davis, 68, of Avon and born in Kendallville, died Nov. 26, 2021.

Eric M.D. Bell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Pittsboro, is handling arrangements.

Penny Roberts

KENDALLVILLE — Penny Ann Roberts, 61, of Kendallville, died Nov. 28, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Jennifer Speaker

KENDALLVILLE — Jennifer Ann Speaker, 57, of Kendallville, died Nov. 28, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

