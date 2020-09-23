GARRETT — Host Garrett scored four second-half goals, including a natural hat trick by senior Kenan Kennedy, to defeat Eastside 7-2 in a Sept. 22 Northeast Corner Conference match.
Kennedy added an assist in the victory. Teammate Chase Leech scored twice and Zak Klopfenstein and Josh Thrush had two assists each.
It wasn’t without a little trepidation, however.
Garrett, which led from start to finish, got on the board just past the six-minute mark when Dylan Raymond redirected Kennedy’s corner kick from the left side past Eastside goalie Colben Steury.
Three minutes later, Leech got his first tally when he headed in Klopfenstein’s feed for a 2-0 lead.
Eastside got on the board when Jaiden Baker scored an unassisted goal with 27 minutes, 20 seconds left in the half.
Five minutes after that, Thrush swiped the ball in the Blazers’ end and fed Leech for his second goal of the contest.
Steury made two clutch saves after that before Baker scored her second goal of the night, assisted by Mason Fritch, with just under five minutes left in the half.
Early in the second half, Steury came up with two more big stops to preserve the one-goal margin.
Shortly after, Garrett goalie Braydon Kennedy prevented Baker’s bid for a hat trick with her shot to the left side.
The next goal would give one team a big momentum boost, and Kenan Kennedy made sure his team got it. A pass from Klopfenstein sent Kennedy in 1-on-1 with Steury, and he left no doubt with 31:19 left in the match.
A few minutes later, Kennedy scored again for a 5-2 lead. He completed the hat trick when Eastside was called for a hand ball with 7:39 to play.
Garrett’s Joey Silva completed the scoring with 1:16 to play, assisted by Nate Presswood.
The teams played to a 1-1 draw in an NECC tournament consolation match at Butler.
“We had six starters out last time with injuries, suspensions and stuff. We got those guys back tonight, and I think that made a little bit of a difference,” said Garrett coach Doug Klopfenstein.
“When you have your best players on the field, we usually play pretty well.
“We kind of made it a game that we were dominating, but we weren’t winning on the scoreboard,” the Garrett coach said. “It was nice to get some goals to get a little distance in there, because Eastside could have easily made it 3-3. Then it’s a whole different story when it’s 3-3.
“We’re going to enjoy the win. Every loss we have this year has been by one goal, so it’s definitely nice to win.”
The Railroaders improved to 6-4-2. Eastside is 2-6-2 on the season.
