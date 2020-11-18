GARRETT — Garrett residents will not see rate hikes for water and sewer service in 2021, following action by the Common Council Tuesday.
The rate freeze was based upon recommendations by city utility consultant Greg Guerrettaz of Financial Solutions Group Inc. earlier this year. Council members Todd Sattison, Bobby Diederich and Tom Kleeman agreed the coming year will be tough on residents in their 3-0 vote. Amanda Charles and Dave Demske were not present for the meeting but expressed similar opinions at earlier meetings.
Sattison said he was in favor of no increase, “especially with current times,” and suggested the city hold rates until next year’s survey by Guerrettaz.
In other business, Diederich relayed a complaint by a resident that the city was “double-dipping” on minimum monthly utility billings, such as when a renter leaves early in the month and the landlord then also is billed for the same amount. Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said this is not the first time this complaint has been made, but the issue cannot be remedied without changing the city ordinance.
“I think the ordinance is wrong and needs to change,” Diederich said.
Due to recent coronavirus restrictions, plans are to conduct future meetings of the Board of Works and the Common Council virtually, with access for residents to join in. The city is working to determine the best online application for all concerned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.