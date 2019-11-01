AUBURN — Incumbent Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt listed accomplishments over the past four years he says have made the city better.
Challenger Larry Getts aggressively disagreed, suggesting that under his leadership, residents should expect a greater Garrett.
Both shared their visions for the future of Garrett during Wednesday’s debate at Kruse Plaza, sponsored by KPC Media Group.
Fiandt, a Democrat, and Getts, a Republican, agreed methamphetamine is the No. 1 problem in Garrett and throughout the county.
A recently formed drug task force in Garrett recorded more than 127 meth arrests so far this year, said Fiandt, adding, “It’s got to be a top priority.”
Getts said although the police are doing a great job in Garrett, as mayor he would be more proactive to help for people before a meth problem starts.
Both said the mayor’s job should be a full-time position.
“I definitely think the position should be full-time, regardless of pay. It would be a full-time job to me,” Getts said, adding that having a full-time mayor would allow Garrett to gain legitimacy as a city. He contended that people have not had access to the mayor’s office and said the city needs to move forward.
Fiandt rebutted that he already has a full-time job as mayor, working “24/7” — to hear questions and complaints from citizens. “People know when and where to find me,” he added, saying people contact him at his office, business and home.
Asked about his four-year plan, Getts said it would not be up to him as mayor, but rather ideas should come from citizens. He said he aims to get more people involved, and to perhaps start a small focus group to come up with ideas.
Fiandt said he plans to move forward with programs going on now, including bringing in new businesses, mentioning that a shovel-ready site in the industrial park has had some interest, and extending sidewalks on the north and south sides of town. He countered Getts by saying a focus group had been organized when he first came to office, holding up a folder with the results of its findings.
Much of the debate focused on city parks and amenities to make Garrett attractive to both young and old residents.
Fiandt said he would emphasize the industrial park, the city’s location near Fort Wayne, transportation and the city’s Feick Park.
“We have the only family pool in the county,” he said.
Getts, a member of the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, said the school is Garrett’s top attraction, along with great restaurants and parks.
“We are not going a good job of marketing,” Getts said.
Fiandt listed improvements made at city parks this year, including the baseball and softball fields, reroofing the pavilion and painting the stage at Eastside Park, repair of the bathhouse and fixtures at the city pool and adding lights for night swimming.
Getts said it is unfortunate that most of the work is done by volunteers who raise their own money, adding that the city could do a lot better to make the parks more accessible and friendly to attract more people.
Unsafe and blighted homes in the community are another issue in Garrett.
Fiandt said enforcement officer Tara Smurr has been added to the city. In the new position, she has been busy doing nuisance abatements. Fiandt said the process can be long, with various deadlines under city code for compliance. He asked citizens to report any issues that might need to be addressed, as officers don’t always see every problem.
Getts claimed the city was again being reactive, asking why not find out what is going on that homes are in such poor condition. He suggested checking to find resources to help people, such as grants.
“These people are hurting — let’s help them,” Getts said.
Fiandt responded that the city has been working with homeowners, one for as many as 14 years. In another case earlier this year, the city coordinated a veterans’ group to help clean up one home to help its owner comply with an abatement order.
Both candidates agreed affordable housing is not an issue in Garrett, with more than 100 new homes being built in five new developments in town.
Fiandt said some of the distressed homes are rental properties, and future needs would include senior housing.
Getts said many landlords live in other towns and do not care about the condition of their properties.
With many graduates leaving town every spring and not returning to Garrett following college, the candidates were asked how to attract them back to their hometown.
“It would start with amenities,” said Fiandt, listing the parks, pool and location.
“We just have to make life better than it is — that is what we are striving to do every day,” he said.
Getts said he is not asking for graduates to necessarily stay in Garrett, but to “go out and spread their wings, seek diversity,” and then consider coming back to Garrett. He would ask residents to provide input about what they would like to see to attract them to return.
Both candidates said getting the public involved is important.
“People know when the (city) meetings are held,” Fiandt said, adding the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council has started slowly, but this year, its leaders are more focused on making it work.
Getts challenged that the group is “not going really well,” adding, “It takes a leader” to make it work. He suggested the youth get involved in all sorts of projects instead of sitting in meetings, such as perhaps remodeling a downtown building in order to give them a vested interest in the city.
“You are the leader, give them projects,” Getts told Fiandt. “They don’t want worksheets, they want to be involved in something functional.”
Fiandt said one of the main selling points for Garrett is that, unlike many cities and towns, it still has its own school.
“Many towns have lost their identity,” Fiandt said of conversations he has held as president of the Northeast Indiana Mayor’s Roundtable. He also noted the school’s award-winning Building Trades and Career Development programs that have received much recognition in the past year.
Getts said he is excited about Garrett’s future “but it depends how the election goes. ... It depends on having the right people in the right spots.” Praising the city employees, he said, “Imagine what we could do with the right leader to empower them.”
“I believe the accomplishments of the last term have bettered the city and quality of life,” said Fiandt, noting the teamwork with all of the departments. “A greater Garrett is already happening because of you folks,” he said.
