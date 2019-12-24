Thursday, Jan. 2
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, Courthouse, Auburn.
9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. — Children’s Chapel, Gods’ Little Railroaders & Beyond, Garrett Church of the Nazarene.
7 p.m. — Maumee River Basin Commission, City-County Building, Fort Wayne
7 p.m. — Model Train Club, Heritage Park Museum basement.
7 p.m. — Knights of Columbus, Bennett Hall, St. Joseph Church basement. Rosary at 6:30 p.m.
8 p.m. — Rebekah Lodge, Odd Fellows Hall.
8:30 p.m. — AA meeting, St. Joseph basement.
Friday, Jan. 3
8 p.m. — Pythian Sisters, Auburn.
Monday, Jan. 6
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, DeKalb County Courthouse.
Noon — Chamber of Commerce board of directors, Chamber office, Auburn.
5 p.m. — TRIM (Try Removing Inches Monthly) weigh-in, Alliance Industries, 901 E. Quincy St., Garrett. Meeting follows. Call 357-3617 for information.
6 p.m. — Garrett Choir Boosters, high school cafeteria.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board.
6:30 p.m. — Garrett American Legion 178 Ladies Auxiliary, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Works, City Hall.
11:15 a.m. — Garrett Class of 1958, Paradise Buffet, Auburn.
Noon — Garrett Rotary Club, T&R Junction.
7 p.m. — Garrett City Council, City Hall. Enter at door 16.
7 p.m. — Creative Crafters Club, DeKalb County Office Building, 10th Street entrance.
7 p.m. — Overeaters Anonymous. Call 357-5534 for location information.
