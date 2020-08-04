107 W. Houston St.
Take ‘N’ Make Jr.
The library’s Youth Services Department now has a Take ‘N’ Make Jr. project available.
This month, children can make their choice of a dinosaur, frog or monster.
Kits are available in the Youth Services Department while supplies last.
August Adventure
Read. Read. Read. Attention ages 18 and under! For every 100 minutes you read, you get a ticket to win the library’s August Adventure Bundle, filled with books, movies, snacks and more.
Entries must be submitted by Aug. 31. The winner will be drawn Sept. 1.
Virtual Story Time
While in-house story time sessions are not available, the Garrett Public Library offers virtual story time sessions at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and at 7 p.m. Thursdays. Links will be posted on the library’s Facebook page.
Craft bags for monthly crafts in the Wednesday story time are available while supplies last.
Free Little Library
With a generous donation by Church at Garrett, the Garrett Public Library has a Free Little Library.
The Free Little Library is located near the west entrance. No library card is required. Visitors may take any books they have an interest.
Gently used books may be donated as space permits.
Garrett Public Library staff will periodically refresh and restock the Free Little Library.
Please note this is not the drop box to return library materials. The library’s drop box is located further south in the parking lot and is silver.
Online reader’s survey
The Garrett Public Library invites patrons to participate in its new online reader’s advisory survey.
The purpose of the survey is to supplement the library’s growing list of remote services.
On the library’s homepage, go to Services or click on the shortcut for more information.
New reader’s advisory tool
Stuck in a reading rut? Do you like a book and hope to find more like that one? Do you want to branch out into new genres but don’t know where to start?
The library has a new, online reader’s advisory tool. On the library’s homepage, go to “services” or click on the shortcut for the questionnaire to load.
This will be sent to one of the librarians who will respond with some recommendations.
Library guidelines in place
The library has moved into Phase 4.5 to mirror the new recommendations from Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The library will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Curbside pickup will be available upon request during library hours. The library requests returns still be placed in the drop box.
Patrons are encouraged but not required to wear masks.
There will be no in-person programming at this time.
Meeting and study rooms will be available for use.
Limits will be made regarding the amount of time patrons can spend in the building, as well as the number of people in the building.
Yoga classes being adjusted
In-person yoga classes at the library are on hold indefinitely, but plans are being developed for virtual yoga classes.
More information will be shared as it becomes available.
Placing online holds
Library patrons may place holds on books and materials from home and pick them up curbside at a later time.
Visitors can go to garrettpl.org and click on “Catalog” in the top menu. This will take you to the Evergreen Indiana catalog.
Users should log in their GPL account. If you do not know your PIN number, a GPL staff member can set one up for you. Once signed in, type in an appropriate keyword for the item you want to find and click the “Search” button.
When you find the item you’d like to place on hold, click the “Place Hold” option on the right side.
You will be brought to the hold screen. Choose your desired pick-up library and notification method, then click “Submit” at the bottom to place your hold.
