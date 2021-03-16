Garrett High School hosting talent show
GARRETT — The Garrett High School student council will host a talent show at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21 in the Performing Arts Center.
Students wishing to participate should contact Ryan DePew at 21ryandepe@gkb.k12.in.us.
Admission is $3 per person, with all proceeds going to Riley Children's Hospital.
Visitors are asked to enter at Door 10.
