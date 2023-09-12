LAGRANGE – Host Lakeland entered Friday’s Northeast Corner Conference Big Division opener averaging more than 54 points a contest.
The Garrett Railroaders were more than up to the task, grabbing a 12-0 halftime lead on the way to an 18-9 victory.
The win was the second in a row for the Railroaders following an 0-2 start. Garrett is 2-2 in all games and 1-0 in the NECC. Lakeland is 3-1 in all games and 0-1 in the NECC.
The Railroaders had 293 yards of total offense. Quarterback Calder Hefty carried 19 times for 174 yards while completing 3-of-6 passes for 53 yards. Camren Ruble picked up 66 yards on the ground.
There was no scoring for most of the first half, but with 1:50 left in the half, Hefty broke loose for an 85-yard touchdown run. The conversion attempt failed, but Garrett wasn’t done.
The Railroaders regained possession, and with 22 seconds left in the half, Hefty scored again, this time from 27 yards out. Again, the conversion play was no good, but Garrett led 12-0 at halftime.
Ruble scored on a three-yard run with 11:56 left in the game. The conversion failed, but Garrett led 18-0.
Lakeland got on the board with a four-yard run with 7:36 to play. The Lakers picked up a two-point safety with 1:34 left in the game.
Laker quarterback Brayden Holbrook completed 13-of-27 passes for 193 yards. As a team, Lakeland rushed for 64 yards.
