GARRETT — Senior Cameron Veldman has found his passion in welding.
This summer, he served internships with Hattersley & Sons and Project Design & Piping Inc., both of Fort Wayne, gaining valuable skills that he will serve him in the future.
Without Garrett High School’s Career Development Program, Veldman isn’t sure where he would be.
“My only thought as a freshman was to just finish high school, do the bare minimum and just go,” Veldman stated. “I struggled a lot the first half of my freshman year.”
School officials talked with his parents, recommending the Career Development Program as a potential avenue for Veldman to find his true passion.
Initially, Veldman thought the program was more lecture-based about potential careers until one day, the instructor led students to the shop and demonstrated wood-cutting.
“We’re actually building sheds, and I was like, ‘I can stick with this. This seems like fun,’” he said. His grades went from Cs and Ds to As and Bs in his sophomore year.
“I’m really glad they picked me for it because I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Veldman said.
This summer, with Hattersley and PDP, Veldman gained exposure and experience to what happens on job sites under the tutelage of foremen and members of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 166 of Fort Wayne.
“When I was on the job site, it was a lot of grunt work,” Veldman said. “I was digging trenches, probably 8-10 hours a day. I did a lot of demolition, putting up fire walls and fire barriers for some schools and I put up some pipe.”
Garrett High School has a partnership with Plumbers & Steamfitters and their contractors, explained Chad Sutton, director of the school district’s Career Development Program.
“They interviewed a bunch of our students and hired five students to be interns this summer,” he said. “The 166 is one of our employer partners for the welding apprenticeship we’re just releasing. They take the students and place them with the contractors.”
“When I saw (Cameron) change was when he started to develop those skills,” Sutton said. “He all of a sudden got really interested in everything. His attendance was perfect and his grades got better.
“Once he started learning how to weld, he realized there was skill involved and he started developing all of this,” he continued. “They have problems to solve every time they’re building something, and you see that excitement and passion come out in them.
“He’s a prime example of somebody who’s taken hold of those skills and loves what he’s doing.”
In the CDP, Veldman was initially exposed to carpentry, and later iron working and eventually welding.
“I was the last one to raise my hand” to show interest in welding, Veldman said. “I am glad I raised my hand because once I got into that class and actually started welding, I just fell in love with it.
“It was the coolest feeling having that 1,000-degree puddle in front of you and you’re doing something with it, you’re putting something together.
“It’s a great feeling, and I’ve always wanted to do it ever since.”
While he initially considered traveling out of state to seek job opportunities, it was through his internships that Veldman realized he could stay closer to home and “make just as much money and be happy with what I’m doing.”
“Just getting these kids exposed to the opportunities that are out here and understand what’s available to them is a big part of it,” Sutton said. “Having all these industry members and partners come beside us and take these kids on to show them, that’s what we’ve been lacking previously.
“You can see what it did for a kid like (Cameron), who got exposed to the skills, started building skills, was able to put it to practical use out in field and was able to get connected with some of those companies and contractors who can use those skills.”
Before the internships, Veldman thought his only exposure to welding would be through the programs offered at the school and working with welding equipment he received as a Christmas present.
“Now, I have three different welding machines at home and I weld all the time,” he said. Veldman is on the path to have completed three American Welding Society certifications, a structural welding certificate through Ivy Tech Community College and have earned 21 college credits by the time he graduates high school this spring, Sutton said.
“That’s huge,” Sutton added.
