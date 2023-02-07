FORT WAYNE — Hoosier Hysteria brings a bunch of storylines.
There plenty of them Saturday night in the championship game of the Class 3A Concordia Sectional between Garrett and Woodlan.
The Railroaders won their second straight championship and third in the last four years, winning a 50-49 barnburner over the Warriors.
Perhaps the biggest storyline of the night was Garrett senior Bailey Kelham heading into the game just three points away from breaking Class of 1972 graduate Jeff Stroman’s all-time scoring record, boys and girls, of 1,732 points.
She broke the record with flying colors, recording a game-high 22 points, including the game-winning free throws with 14.9 seconds left, to go along with five rebounds and an assist.
She now has 1,752 points for her career.
“I knew that I would possibly get it coming into this game,” Kelham said of her history-making performance. “If you would have told me freshman year I was going to get it, I probably would have laughed at you because that’s crazy.
“The fact that I did it tonight, we won and then I was with my friends and teammates was super cool.”
Kelham wasted no time at all in tying Stroman, scoring the game’s first basket with a quick layup 39 seconds into the game.
She would be heavily guarded for much of the quarter. With about a minute left, Kelham handed it off to Aida Haynes, who found Maddy Schenkel (seven points, seven assists) at the top of the key.
Schenkel then threw a skip pass to Kelham on the left wing, leading to her deep three from the “Eugene Parker Court” logo that not even 5-feet-10-inch Woodlan forward Avah Smith could defend.
The Railroaders (14-11 overall) were focused on keeping the momentum and pace of the game in their favor.
It paid off, as Haynes grabbed a rebound on defense, sprinted down the court on the fast break, then tossed off to Kelham, who hit another three from the exact same spot, this time over 5-feet-10 inch Warrior Kaitlyn Crosby. Later, Haynes knocked in a jumper with seven seconds left to put Garrett up 20-7 at the quarter break.
While there was no stoppage in play to recognize Kelham’s breaking of the 51-year-old record, the Garrett crowd gave her a standing ovation both when she broke the record and when there was a pause in the action to be hugged by her teammates.
“It’s unbelievable,” Kelham said. “My teammates have always been with me every step of the way from freshman year to now, and we really just push each other and everyone’s happy for each other’s success no matter what.”
Of all the accomplishments Garrett coach Bob Lapadot has had in his career, coaching Garrett’s all-time leading scorer was likely not a goal he ever considered.
“I’ve coached every 1,000-point scorer,” Lapadot said. “She’s amazing. ... I’ve never seen a better one in a Garrett uniform than what she did the last two nights. Someone may have equaled it, but I doubt anybody was better.”
The second quarter was a lot more subdued on offense but still favored the Railroaders, outscoring Woodlan 8-3 to take an 18-point lead into halftime.
Junior Emma LaPato (three points, eight rebounds opened the second with a three before Haynes (13 points) capped it off with one of her own with 2:01 left.
The three-ball fell so often for the Railroaders that they actually made more shots beyond the arc than inside it, hitting eight threes to seven twos.
Only two players scored for Woodlan (20-5 overall) in the first half: senior Addie Goheen, who led the Warriors with 18 points for the night, and Smith, who was behind her with 13.
“We essentially won the game in the first half because we built such a lead that, you know a great team, a 20-win basketball team, is going to make a run, but they’re too far behind.” Lapadot said. “We held them to 10 points in the first half. You could own my house, my car, and everything else if you told me that was going to happen.”
The Warriors slowly started coming back to life in the third, using a 10-3 run, started by senior Briana Roney in the middle part of the quarter to cut it to 38-25.
This was due to Garrett losing a key part of their defense in 6-feet-1-inch junior Kelsey Bergman, who picked up her fourth foul with 6:43 left in the quarter before fouling out with 7:14 left in the game.
In her place stepped 6-feet-1-inch Delaeni Hixson. The sophomore, who according to Lapadot and assistant coach James Benson, had not played no more than 7-10 varsity minutes all season, but grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds in the short time that she was in the game.
“She was sick with COVID a week or a couple of weeks ago and she hasn’t played at all in this tournament, and she was ready,” Lapadot said. “She was ready last night (against Concordia), but I felt like it was going to be unfair to put her into that 1-2-2 and make her go all over the place when she hadn’t played. We felt tonight with guarding Smith or helping and going block to block, it was something that she could easily do.”
Hixson also sealed the win for Garrett when she was fouled with 0.9 seconds left on the scoreboard, missing both free throws and not giving Woodlan any chance to draw up a potential game-winning play.
“You want her to miss those last two free throws, but you can’t tell a kid to miss them,” Lapadot continued. “I told her not to worry about missing those because if you make them and give them a chance from a dead-ball situation to throw the ball full-court, anything can happen. Those were maybe the two best things she did all night was miss those free throws and I’m proud of her.”
Before that, the Warriors gave themselves a shot to win their first sectional since 1990, when junior Taylor Kneubuhler scored all nine of her points in a span of about two and a half minutes to pull her team within one with 2:05 left.
With 32 seconds left, Smith then gave Woodlan its first lead since 3-2 at 6:58 of the first quarter, when she made a move in the post while being defended by Kelham and Schenkel and got the shooter’s roll.
In transition, Kelham, an 81% free-throw shooter, was fouled by Smith (her fifth) and knocked down both free throws to go back up one. On Woodlan’s next possession, sophomore Brooke Kneubuhler nearly had the ball stolen but was fouled by Schenkel in the process with 2.8 seconds to go.
Kneubuhler missed the front end of a 1-and-1, with Hixson pulling down the rebound.
“Everybody contributed tonight,” Lapadot said. “Aida Haynes was fantastic. Maddy did a great job of handling the ball for us when Bailey couldn’t do it. Kelsey got us off to a good start. Brooklyn Jacobs gave us good minutes. We preach togetherness and it’s a team effort. We never truly define it for anybody specifically, we define it for ourselves. What you saw for three days this week is what it’s all about: Unselfishness.”
The Railroaders will play Class 3A No. 1 Twin Lakes (26-0) in a single-game Bellmont Regional. The Indians won Sectional 22 at Benton Central in a 56-32 victory over the Bison. The IHSAA changed the tournament this year to where the regionals are now one championship game and semi-states are two games.
