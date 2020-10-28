GARRETT — Several Garrett businesses are participating in Halloween trick-or-treat activities Thursday from 4-5 p.m.
They include: Circle K, Cup of Blessing, The Oasis, Reynolds Wealth Management-The Chamberlin Group, Cordes & Associates, Phoenix Mechanical, Brinkerhoff Law, Timmy's BBQ, Martin's Tavern, Ellie Paige Dance Academy, Rock Steady Boxing, Shorty's Steakhouse, Bill Yoder Ford, Garrett Museum of Art, Mino's II, Auburn/Garrett House of Pancakes, City Hall, Miller's Merry Manor at City Hall Courtyard, RBT Business Center, Garrett Hardware, Hoosier, Barber Shop, Going Green CBD, Garrett Eagles, Garrett Public Library, Chef Peng, Garrett State Bank, Hair Shed, Garrett Bowl, Garrett Post Office, The Posey Barn, Garrett Fire Department, Garrett Police Department, VFW and Traxside.
Residential trick-or-treating in Garrett will be Saturday from 5-7 p.m.
Trick-or-Treat in Altona Saturday
ALTONA — Halloween Trick-or-Treat will be held in Altona Town Hall on Saturday from 5-7 p.m.
