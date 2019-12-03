My name is Clayton Fielden and I am currently interning with the Garrett Police Department.
I wanted to complete this internship experience because I am interested in a potential career in law enforcement and wanted experience the job first hand.
On a daily basis, I ride along and see what police officers do, including everything from completing traffic stops to serving warrants. My favorite part of the internship is developing relationships with many different types of people and assisting officers in helping them. I have learned that there is much more to law enforcement than meets the eye, and have thoroughly enjoyed the family-like atmosphere that the Garrett Police Department radiates.
The one thing that amazes me is how composed the officers stay all the time. Regardless of the situation they are cool and poised. In the future I will attempt to display this trait as well as they do every day.
I would definitely recommend this internship to anyone wishing to pursue employment in law enforcement in the future because it will definitely open your eyes to the world. Any law enforcement agency would be smart to do what the Garrett Police Department is doing because it helps community relations and readies future officers for their potential future.
Finally, I’d like to thank everyone who made this internship possible for me, including but not limited to, Chief McPherson, Det. Smurr, Garrett High School, my parents, and all the officers I work alongside.
