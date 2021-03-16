Today, March 16
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Works, City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 130 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
7 p.m. — American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., general meeting, second nomination of officers.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Board, work session, Alan C. Middleton Administration Center, 900 E. Warfield St. The agenda lists strategic planning.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
Monday, March 22
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Board, regular meeting, meeting room, Room 49, Garrett High School, 801 E. Houston St. Enter at Door 2.
7 p.m. — Fraternal Order of Eagles 1357, 220 S. Randolph St.
Tuesday, March 23
4:30 p.m. — Garrett Plan Commission, City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 130 S. Randolph St.
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday, March 24
7 p.m. — Garrett V.F.W. Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St.
7:30 p.m. — Garrett Eagles 1357 Auxiliary, 220 S. Randolph St.
