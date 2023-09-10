Garrett home damaged in Saturday fire

Flames and thick smoke emerge from a home at 516 E. King St. in Garrett just before 8 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported. The home sustained an estimated $40,000 damage to the structure and contents.

 GARRETT FIRE DEPARTMENT

GARRETT — No one was injured when fire damaged a Garrett home just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Garrett Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser reported.

Firefighters were called to 516 E. King St. at 7:49 p.m. The first fire unit arrived two minutes later to find smoke and flames visible from the structure.

