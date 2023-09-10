Garrett home damaged in Saturday fire

GARRETT — No one was injured when fire damaged a Garrett home just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Garrett Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser reported.
Firefighters were called to 516 E. King St. at 7:49 p.m. The first fire unit arrived two minutes later to find smoke and flames visible from the structure.
The situation was placed under control at 8:14 p.m., but firefighters remained at the scene until 9:25 p.m.
No injuries were reported. Werkheiser said the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
Damage is estimated to be $40,000 to the structure and contents, he said.
Approximately 25 firefighters responded. Garrett firefighters were assisted by units from the Auburn and Corunna fire departments.
The Garrett Police Department, Garrett Electric Utility and Parkview EMS medics also assisted at the scene.
