Heather Harmon
AUBURN — Heather Lynn Harmon, 35, of Auburn and a 2005 graduate of Garrett High School, died July 25, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Norman Knapp
BRADENTON, Fla. — Norman Knapp, 93, of Bradenton, Florida and formerly of Garrett, died July 22, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Joan Olds
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Joan M. (Peters) Olds, 84, of Golden Valley, Arizona and formerly of Garrett, died July 19, 2022.
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Arizona handled arrangements.
Steven Fuhrman
AVILLA — Steven Lynn Fuhrman, 66, of Avilla, died July 25, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Paul Riecke
AVILLA — Paul A. Riecke, 64, of Avilla, died July 24, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.
Daniel Gaetz Jr.
CLINTON, Tenn. — Daniel Leo Gaetz Jr., 48, of Clinton, Tennessee and born in Auburn, died July 4, 2022.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Betty Mitchell
AUBURN — Betty Jane Mitchell, 94, of Auburn, died July 24, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Kenneth Ort
AUBURN — Kenneth W. Ort, 89, of Auburn, died July 27, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Howard Timmerman
AUBURN — Howard R. “Pete” Timmerman, 89, of Auburn and formerly of Spencerville, died July 25, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Loretta Zimmerman
AUBURN — Loretta A. Zimmerman, 83, of Auburn, died July 26, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
James Marino
LEO — James N. Marino, 86, of Leo, died July 25, 2022.
FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Charles Alday
KENDALLVILLE — Charles L. “Charlie” Alday, 76, of Kendallville, died July 24, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Stewart Mitchell
KENDALLVILLE — Stewart Mitchell, 79, of Kendallville, died July 25, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Jerry Nelson
KENDALLVILLE — Jerry S. Nelson, 77, of Kendallville, died July 27, 2022.
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, Highland Park, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Patricia Richards
KENDALLVILLE — Patricia Richards, 84, of Kendallville, died July 28, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements.
An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Carol Ernsberger for more information at 347-0400, ext. 1190, or by email at obits@kpcmedia.com.
