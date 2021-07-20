GARRETT — The summer sun gleamed from the hood of Jim Hatton’s 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T to capture the Best of Show Award at the Sons of Garrett American Legion Car Show on July 3.
The car’s Hi-C orange finish with black top and stripes was green when it came from the factory, Hatton said. The Mopar muscle car, equipped with a 446-cubic inch engine and four-speed transmission, once belonged to his late brother, Benny, who died in 1999.
Hatton towed it from the field to his garage where it has stayed for decades. He worked to restore the car inside and out for nine years, stopping short of a complete frame-off. The project came to a halt during the economic crisis in 2008, but the car made its shining return to the roads in 2017, earning car show awards along the way ever since.
Thirty-four cars lined the grassy field on the south side of the Legion Post for the show.
Awards were also presented to: 1. Kit and Ramona Goldwood of Columbia City, 1968 Pontiac Firebird; 2. Randy Bergdall, 1969 Chevy Camaro SS; 3. Tom Smith of Fort Wayne, 1951 Ford Victoria; 4. Keith Potter of Garrett, 1970 Plymouth Duster; 5. Dave Quinn of Fort Wayne, 1957 Chevy Bel Air; 6. Tony and Barb Bratt of Columbia City, 1971 Pontiac GTO.
