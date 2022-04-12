Today, April 12
Submarine sandwich, hot mixed vegetables, fruit, chips, milk variety.
Wednesday
Chicken fajita bowl, fiesta rice, mexi corn, fruit, churro, milk variety.
Thursday
Calzone, fresh vegetables, fruit, Easter treat, milk variety.
Friday
Good Friday. No school.
Monday, April 18
Cheeseburger, french fries, fruit, milk variety.
Tuesday, April 19
Chili dog, baked beans, fruit, chips, milk variety.
