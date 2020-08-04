Betty Robinson
GARRETT — Betty F. Robinson, 85, of Garrett, died July 29, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Benjamin Swank
GARRETT — Benjamin I. Swank, 72, of Garrett, died July 27, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Valita Carpenter
AUBURN — Valita K. Carpenter, 71, of Auburn, died July 26, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Mark Ensch
AUBURN — Mark A. Ensch, 55, of Auburn, died July 24, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ruth Grogg
AUBURN — Ruth Grogg, 96, of Sylvania, Ohio and formerly of Auburn and Elkhart, died July 24, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ashton Miller
AUBURN — Ashton Faith Miller, 25, of Auburn, died July 25, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dr. Keith Perry
AUBURN — Dr. Keith E. Perry, 82, of Auburn, died July 29, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Deborah Refner
AUBURN — Deborah M. Refner, 68, of Auburn, died July 29, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Landon Scott
AUBURN — Landon Isaac Rush Scott, 4, of Auburn, died July 27, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Jilaine Pace
ST. JOE — Jilanie “Jill” S. Pace, 66, of St. Joe, died July 28, 2020.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Steven Bricker
AVILLA — Steven M. Bricker, 60, of Avilla, died July 27, 2020.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is handling arrangements.
Kim Owen
AVILLA — Kim B. Owen, 70, of Avilla, died July 28, 2020.
Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, is handling arrangements.
Betty Jones
KENDALLVILLE — Betty Ann (Schurr) Jones, 87, of Kendallville, died July 24, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Chris Marshall
KENDALLVILLE — Chris Byron Marshall, 67, of Kendallville, died July 29, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Virginia Smith
KENDALLVILLE — Virginia Myrtle (Quick) Smith, 95, of Kendallville, died July 25, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Dale Tarr
KENDALLVILLE — Dale E. Tarr, 35, of Kendallville, died July 26, 2020.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is handling arrangements.
Maxine Bloomfield
ROME CITY — Maxine Bloomfield, 89, of Rome City, died July 30, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.