GARRETT — St. Joseph Catholic School in Garrett held its annual science fair on Jan. 27 in the school gym.
First place winners advance to the regional science fair.
Winners include:
Kindergarten
First place: Riley Hillegass, “How Dirty Does it Get?”
Fourth grade
First place: Claire Swygart, “Super Symmetry.”
Second place: Leah Thiel, “Dyeing to Know.”
Third place: Emmylou Ellert, “Which Fruit Makes the Best Battery?” and Rowan Tuttle, “How Does the pH in Liquids Affect Meat?”
Fifth grade
First place: Isaac Hefty, “Discovering the Best Method of Weed Prevention.”
