GARRETT — It took nearly all 32 minutes for Garrett’s Bailey Kelham to reach the 1,000 point milestone, but she scored just enough to break the threshold on her home court.
Coming into Wednesday’s game against Bishop Dwenger, Kelham needed 27 points to hit the mark.
With 18.5 seconds remaining in the game, after missing a couple of three-point attempts and free throws earlier, Kelham hit the front end of two free throws to send the Railroaders crowd into a state of jubilation, the icing on the cake of a 57-28 victory over the Saints to go into the Christmas break 11-1 for the season.
“It’s special,” head coach Bob Lapadot said. “Sixth kid ever, and the first one I remember as a junior doing it, so there’s a lot of pressure. In a kind of a blowout game, you could just want to get your own [points], but they understand the game and care about each other.”
A junior, Kelham joins past Railroader standouts Brandi Dawson (1,432 points), Kelly Surfus (1,243), Courtney Feagler (1,184), Jade Januseski (1,178) and Taylor Smith (1,067) in the girls’ 1,000-point club.
Having finished the game with 28 points, five rebounds, four steals and an assist, the special achievement was something Kelham had been dreaming of since she was a little girl.
“It’s something that I’ll never forget and I couldn’t have asked for a better team to be here and get it with,” Kelham said. “Our next game is far away and I didn’t think that my grandparents would be able to drive all that way, and to be able to get it here in front of them means so much.”
The Railroaders jumped out to a 9-0 lead to start the game after senior Morgan Ostrowski scored two quick baskets, followed by a layup from senior Nataley Armstrong and a three-point play from senior Taylor Gerke.
The Saints got on the board nearly three minutes in when Lexi Linder made a three-pointer.
However, between every Dwenger basket for the first quarter, the Railroaders had two to three baskets. Before the Saints would score again, Armstrong scored five more points and Ostrowski added a free throw to put Garrett up 15-3.
At the end of the quarter, the Railroaders led 25-8, with Armstrong and Kelham responsible for a combined 12 points.
Dwenger doubled their score to 16 in the second quarter, but gave up eight to the Railroaders as well by way of two three-pointers from senior Faith Owen and a basket by Kelham. Kelham had nine points at halftime to help give Garrett a 33-16 lead at the break.
In addition to her basket to close the first half, Kelham hit back-to-back threes for a personal 8-0 run. After six straight points by the Saints, Kelham hit another three-pointer to put the Railroaders up by 20, leading 42-22.
At the end of the third quarter, Kelham sat at 20 points and just needed seven to join the elusive club.
She scored twice to open the fourth less than halfway into the quarter. Those last three would be hard to come by, as her teammates would keep passing her the ball for attempts that would not fall.
With 1:37 remaining, Kelham found herself at the charity stripe, hitting both her free throws to only need a single point.
18.5 seconds.
That’s when Kelham got the point she needed for Lapadot to call the timeout and to send her teammates onto the floor in a frenzy, hugging and congratulating her for being the first player to reach 1,000 since Dawson did so in 2014.
“It’s a huge relief,” Kelham said. “To be able to get this off my back and just be able to go play my game and play with my team, it’s huge and I’m glad to have it done.
Other scorers for Garrett were Armstrong (10 points, five assists, three rebounds), Ostrowski (seven points, 12 rebounds), Owen (nine points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists) and Taylor Gerke (three points, seven rebounds, two steals, two assists).
Mackenzie Sokol and Vanessa Cook led the Saints (5-9) with six points each.
The Railroaders travel to Knightstown today, Dec. 28, to play Northeast Corner Conference foe Churubusco at Hoosier Gym. They will play in the Warsaw tournament Thursday, facing Kokomo at noon.
Garrett JV 29,
Bishop Dwenger 19
The Railroaders led 11-7 after the first quarter, 16-11 at halftime and 18-15 after the third.
Aida Haynes and Makenna Malcolm led the Railroaders with nine points each. Josie Wharton led the Saints with 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.