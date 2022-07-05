Jimmie Ruble
GARRETT — Jimmie Rogers Ruble, 75, of Garrett, died June 29, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Roberta Duff
INDIANAPOLIS — Roberta E. Scott Duff, 88, of Indianapolis and formerly of Garrett, died June 26, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Lee Christlieb
AVILLA — Lee F. Christlieb, age 82, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Joni and Matt Blomeke, 2692 C.R. 14, Waterloo, IN 46793, on Saturday, July 16, 2022, beginning at noon.
Beverly Riccius
AVILLA — Beverly Joyce Riccius, 93, of Avilla and formerly of Kendallville, died June 24, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Melody Weil
CORUNNA — Melody Lynn Weil, 68, of Corunna, died June 26, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Marie France
BUTLER — Marie L. France, 90, of Butler, died June 29, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Arthur Gottfried
BUTLER — Arthur A. Gottfried, 78, of Butler, died June 27, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Steven Stomm
WATERLOO — Steven D. Stomm, 75, of Waterloo, died June 26, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Ron Bell
KENDALLVILLE — Ron Bell, 75, of Kendallville, died June 28, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Thomas Gasho
KENDALLVILLE — Thomas Gasho, 68, of Kendallville, died June 26, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Ken
Rebecca Owen
KENDALLVILLE — Rebecca Ruth Owen, 79, of Kendallville, died June 29, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Carol Ernsberger for more information at cernsberder@kpcmedia.com.
