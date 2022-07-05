Jimmie Ruble

GARRETT — Jimmie Rogers Ruble, 75, of Garrett, died June 29, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Roberta Duff

INDIANAPOLIS — Roberta E. Scott Duff, 88, of Indianapolis and formerly of Garrett, died June 26, 2022.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Lee Christlieb

AVILLA — Lee F. Christlieb, age 82, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Joni and Matt Blomeke, 2692 C.R. 14, Waterloo, IN 46793, on Saturday, July 16, 2022, beginning at noon.

Beverly Riccius

AVILLA — Beverly Joyce Riccius, 93, of Avilla and formerly of Kendallville, died June 24, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Melody Weil

CORUNNA — Melody Lynn Weil, 68, of Corunna, died June 26, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Marie France

BUTLER — Marie L. France, 90, of Butler, died June 29, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Arthur Gottfried

BUTLER — Arthur A. Gottfried, 78, of Butler, died June 27, 2022.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Steven Stomm

WATERLOO — Steven D. Stomm, 75, of Waterloo, died June 26, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Ron Bell

KENDALLVILLE — Ron Bell, 75, of Kendallville, died June 28, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Thomas Gasho

KENDALLVILLE — Thomas Gasho, 68, of Kendallville, died June 26, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Ken

Rebecca Owen

KENDALLVILLE — Rebecca Ruth Owen, 79, of Kendallville, died June 29, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

