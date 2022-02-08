Grady Holifield
GARRETT — Grady B. Holifield, 77, of Garrett, died Feb. 1, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Victor Chaney Jr.
CORUNNA — Victor Dee Chaney Jr., 77, of Corunna, died Feb. 3, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Donald Fischer Jr.
AVILLA — Donald William Fischer Jr., 53, of New Haven and formerly of Avilla, died Jan. 29, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Creedence Lechleidner
AVILLA — Creedence Lawrence Lechleidner was stillborn Jan. 31, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Thomas Dutkiewicz
AUBURN — Thomas Raymond Dutkiewicz, 76, of Auburn, died Feb. 1, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Linden Henderson
AUBURN — Linden James “Henny” Henderson, 73, of Auburn, died Jan. 31, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Nancy Lepley
AUBURN — Nancy K. Lepley, 74, of Auburn, died Feb. 1, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Marvin Smith
AUBURN — Marvin L. Smith, 80, of Auburn, died Feb. 1, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Donald Warstler
AUBURN — Donald L. Warstler, 90, of Auburn, died Feb. 1, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Oveda McClain
WATERLOO — Oveda E. McClain, 70, of Waterloo, died Feb. 1, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Christopher Poling
WATERLOO — Christopher B. Poling, 55, of Waterloo, died Feb. 2, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Martha Suntken
HAMILTON — Martha J. (Marty) Harger Suntken, 66, of Hamilton, died Feb. 1, 2022.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.
Caleb Hagan
KENDALLVILLE — Caleb Michael Hagan, 25, of Kendallville, died Jan. 28, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Caryl Kline
MANSFIELD, Ohio — Caryl Eugene “Kirby” Kline, 85, of Mansfield, Ohio and born in Kendallville, died Jan. 24, 2022.
Wappner Cremation Center, Mansfield, handled arrangements.
Waldora McKee
KENDALLVILLE — Waldora Rose McKee, 97, of Kendallville, died Jan. 31, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Oscar Monroe
KENDALLVILLE — Oscar Monroe, 83, of Kendallville, died Jan. 29, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Robert Warren
KENDALLVILLE — Robert Warren, 89, of Kendallville, died Jan. 31, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
