Varsity Wrestling
Railroaders finish perfect in NECC
GARRETT — Garrett’s wrestling team closed out a perfect run through the Northeast Corner Conference, defeating Central Noble 65-12 Tuesday.
The Railroaders improved to 13-4 in all matches and finished 10-0 in the NECC.
Tanner McMain (126 pounds), Hayden Williams (132), Brayden Baker (145), Chase Leech (152) and Kaiden Colburn (160) all won by pin for the Railroaders.
Xavier Nusbaum (138) was a winner by technical fall. Jakob Jones (113), Jovany Gomez-Diaz, Jesse Badger (170), Lane Gibson (182) and Sam Ross (220) won their matches by forfeit.
Garrett hosts Columbia City Wednesday.
Garrett 65, Central Noble 12
145 — B.Baker (GR) by 1:05 pin over Stump (CN). 152 — Leech (GR) by 1:07 pin over Weber (CN). 160 — Colburn (GR) by 5:04 pin over Smith (CN). 170 — Badger (GR) won by forfeit. 182 — Gibson (GR) won by forfeit. 195 — Clay (CN) by 3:05 pin over O’Connor (GR). 220 — Ross (GR) won by forfeit. 285 — Norris (CN) by 3:10 pin over McCormack. 106 — Double forfeit. 113 — Jones (GR) won by forfeit. 120 — Gomez-Diaz (GR) won by forfeit. 126 — McMain (GR) by :32 pin over Morgan (CN). 132 — Williams (GR) by 2:51 pin over Yoder (CN). 138 — Nusbaum (GR) by 16-1 tech. fall over Wait (CN).
Varsity Boys Basketball
Garrett boys defeat Hamilton
GARRETT — Hamilton’s Ryan Cool collected 29 of his team’s points, but Garrett got more scoring from 11 players in a 70-45 Northeast Corner Conference tournament win Jan. 11 at the Paul Bateman Gym.
Cool collected 10 field goals and was 9-of-10 at the free throw line, scoring in every quarter for the Marines (0-11). Jagger Hurraw, with six points, was next in scoring for Hamilton.
Garrett led 27-6 after the first quarter and built its advantage to 47-18 by halftime.
After the teams each scored seven points in the third, Hamilton — with Cool scoring all but six — outscored Garrett 20-16 in the fourth.
The Railroaders (4-9) got 15 points, including three three-pointers, from Jaxson Fugate. Drayton Myers and Kyle Smith scored 11 points each and Christian Hess added nine for Garrett.
Tyler Gater scored seven points. Konner DeWitt and Aaden Lytle had four each. Parker Reed had three. Jasen Bailey, Luke Coffman and Lukas Swager had two each.s
Eastside eliminates Garrett boys
BUTLER — Eastside senior Owen Willard outscored Garrett by himself, connecting for seven three-pointers and a career-best 29 points. Gabe Trevino added 12 points for the Blazers.
The hosts led 15-9 after a quarter and pulled away from there, leading 26-14 at halftime and nearly doubling the Railroaders by the end of the third, 42-22.
All but two of Garrett’s first-half points came from beyond the arc, with Jaxson Fugate connecting twice and Luke Coffman and Tyler Gater adding one each.
The Railroaders (4-10) led 9-8 on Fugate’s second three of the opening quarter.
Willard had a three-pointer hat trick in the third, including one from downtown Newville, to put his team up 37-19.
His three with 2:54 left in the game put the running clock rule into effect the rest of the way.
Fugate’s six points led Garrett. Coffman and Kyle Smith had four each.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Garrett girls cruise to victory
GARRETT — Hamilton’s girls basketball team scored four points in the first quarter — and one the rest of the way — as Garrett’s girls’ basketball team rolled to a 66-5 win Jan. 11 in Northeast Corner Conference tournament play at the Paul Bateman Gym.
Twelve players saw action for the Railroaders, and 10 figured in the scoring.
Bailey Kelham and Faith Owen had 15 points each and Nataley Armstrong had 10. All of Owen’s points came on three-pointers. Morgan Ostrowski had six points and Makenna Malcolm added four.
Garrett starters only played in the first half. The Railroaders led 23-4 after a quarter and 55-4 at halftime.
Aida Haynes picked up seven points. Brooklyn Jacobs had four, Halle Hathaway and Abby Weaver had two each and Kaitlyn Bergman added a free throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.