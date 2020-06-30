American Legion, SAL plan holiday gatherings
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., is now open with social distancing guidelines in place per Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Indiana Back on Track program.
Drawings have resumed on the following schedule: weekly drawing every Monday; treasure hunt every Tuesday and monthly drawing the last Thursday of each month.
Sons of the American Legion will cook on the deck beginning at 4 p.m. Friday. The Junkyard Band will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The legion will host its July 4 party with a hog roast for $8 per plate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The grill will also be open and a deejay will provide music.
A car show will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with trophies to be awarded.
Curiosity Shop gives update
GARRETT — While the Curiosity Shop, 1209 S. Randolph St., Garrett, prepares to reopen, staff invites people to visit Facebook Marketplace where they can buy items online.
Pick up hours at the shop are as follows: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Garrett Rotary Club
fireworks canceled
GARRETT — The Garrett Rotary Club’s Fourth of July fireworks display has been canceled due to financial constraints, the club has announced.
The annual display costs about $6,000. Funds raised last year cover this year’s event.
Funding for the annual show is largely dependent on the Heritage Days pancake breakfast and donations collected at Eastside Park, both of which will not be available this year, according to Rotary Club President Jerry Parker.
Recreation Center
sets schedules
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., plans to resume several classes in the coming weeks.
Fitness classes, which have been held exclusively outdoors and online, have returned to the facility.
Aquatic fitness classes and Silver Sneakers classes have resumed.
Swim lessons are scheduled to resume after July 4.
Expanded pool hours will be available, with periodic cleaning breaks.
All people entering the building over age 12 will be required to wear a mask or facial covering in the foyer, lobby, restrooms, locker rooms, hallways and hospitality room.
All areas will have posted limited capacity.
Sanitizing stations will be available throughout the building.
For more information, contact the JAM Center at 357-1917, ext. 0.
Garrett Alumni reunion curtailed
GARRETT — The 37th annual Garrett Alumni Reunion has been curtailed to the annual alumni golf outing on Friday, July 17.
The change has been made due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Questions and concerns may be shared by email at GarrettSchoolsAlumni@gmail.com, online at GarrettSchoolsAlumni.com or on Facebook at GarrettSchoolsAlumni.
Heimach Senior Center
reopens with guidelines
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council on Aging/Heimach Senior Center has reopened with guidelines in place, according to executive director Meg Zenk.
All visitors must wear masks. The exercise room, pool tables and SHIIP program are by appointment only. Patrons are asked to call the Heimach Center.
Yoga, tai chi and foot care classes will resume regular schedules.
Seniors visiting the food pantry are asked to first call the Heimach Center from their vehicle.
The Heimach Center can be reached at 925-3311.
St. Martin’s Clinic
announces closures
GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare Clinic, 1359 S. Randolph St., will be closed Thursday, July 2 and Friday, July 3 in observance of the Independence Day weekend.
Overeaters Anonymous
meetings are online
GARRETT — The Garrett group of Overeaters Anonymous is currently not meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic, but individuals wishing to participate in virtual meetings may do so online at oa.org.
