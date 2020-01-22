GARRETT — City Planner Milton Otero told the Garrett Common Council Tuesday which streets have been selected for the 2020-21 Community Crossings matching grant application that will be sent out this month, with a total project estimate of $619,775.
Streets scheduled for repair include:
• Warfield from Randolph Street to South Taylor Road;
• South Taylor Road from Warfield Street to South Road;
• South Second Street from Warfield to Houston Street;
• South Britton Street from Warfield to Dennis Street; and
• Railroad Street from North Randolph to North Peters Street, and from North Peters Street to Ocker Park.
Otero said the City of Garrett Mural Steering Committee, in collaboration with the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, DeKalb County Visitors Bureau and DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership, has selected the north side of City Hall as its main location for the first-ever city mural as part of the 2020 Mural Festival. Three separate regional mural meetings are planned in the future to keep on task and approved for the September event.
The City of Garrett has launched its weekly media announcements regarding Census Day 2020. Otero encourages residents to pass along the information to be sure as many people as possible are included.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 149 total calls from Jan. 6-20, including 54 traffic warnings, 27 traffic tickets, six property-damage accidents and one personal-injury accident. He noted 18 arrests during the period, with 12 for drugs, three traffic arrests, two operating-while-intoxicated arrests and one battery arrest. His report also showed 133 security arrests.
Officer Logan Kelly is currently at the police academy, and McPherson said he is currently awaiting information from the city’s insurance company regarding the total loss of an sport-utility vehicle squad car that was involved in an accident earlier this month in Allen County.
His report said Sgt. Kylan LaMotte and K9 Axel responded to a search warrant through the Narcotics Task Force and one vehicle stop, resulting in two arrests from Jan.7-21.
During public comment, Garrett Public Library Director Nick Stephan thanked Otero and the city for their efforts to fix an alley beside the library that was “in bad shape.”
Councilman Tom Kleeman asked why Auburn city council members approve all vouchers in that city, but the Board of Works handles claims in Garrett. City attorney Dan Brinkerhoff said he would check the statute, but said that has been the practice as long as he can remember.
