GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center will reopen to the public this Tuesday, center officials announced.
Staff members have been working diligently to put plans into place to reopen its facility for wellness and aquatics utilizing the Governor’s “Back On Track” five-phase plan and guidelines for Indiana.
The JAM Center believes in its responsibility to keep social distancing a priority along with the well-being of its members, students and staff. “This will take all of us working together,” Executive Director Cheryl Nicole wrote in a letter to members.
For the well being of its members, the JAM Center is asking those 65 and older and high-risk citizens to remain at home until July 4.
Summer hours — 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday — will be observed.
“We may need to adapt our strategies as we move through this process and appreciate your patience as we navigate this challenging time together,” Nicole wrote.
The JAM Center has outlined the following plans for the next several months:
- Memberships will be reactivated and fees will be due for June. Senior memberships will remain on hold until July 4 unless a senior member comes to JAM prior to that date.
- Guest passes will not be available at this time.
- The JAM Center’s fitness classes will take place exclusively outdoors and online until June 15. Aquatics and Silver Sneakers classes will resume June 15. JAM Swim School lessons will resume after July 4.
- The JAM Center is offering expanded pool hours, which can be found by clicking the “Pool Schedule” button at myjamcenter.org/aquatics-4.
- Guests are asked to only enter and exit through the double doors on the left. The double doors on the right are reserved for staff and children in the JAM Center’s Early Education and I14 programs.
- All people entering the building will be required to complete a waiver, have their temperature taken, and check in and out of every area during their visit.
- Any person entering the building over age 12 will be required to wear a mask/face covering in the building’s foyer, lobby, restrooms, locker rooms, hallways and hospitality room. Cloth masks will be available for $8 at the Welcome Center.
- All areas will have a limited capacity, and all information will be posted throughout the building. Sanitizing stations will also be available throughout the building. Members will need to bring their own towels for the pool and fitness center.
For more information or questions, call the JAM Center at 357-1917, ext. 0.
