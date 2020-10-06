These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Sept. 17-24. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Sarah E. Alleman, Fort Wayne, no driver’s license, $150 (AUB).
- Sean A. Baird, Westville, no valid driver’s license, $150 (BPD).
- Tham T. Baker, Garrett, illegal passing of school bus, $235 (GPD).
- Stephanie Y. Briseno Balderas, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Blake A. Beal, Marion, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Anthony M. Bickham, Bryan, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Dominic A. Blevins, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Riley M. Briggs, Columbia City, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Aaron L. Brown, Auburn, speeding, $171 (GPD); speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Lydia G. Burrows, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Dustin S. Campbell, Garrett, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Jade T. Carnahan, Hudson, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jonathan D. Carpenter, Garrett, expired plates, $180 (GPD).
- Joann R. Cava, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Schayla K. Cecil, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Alexander J. Collins, Kendallville, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (DC).
- Marlena D. Bray-Collins, Fort Wayne, illegal passing of school bus, $260 (DC).
- Jason A. Derrow, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Darryl G. Eicher Jr., Butler, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
- Margaret M. English, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Katie C. Ercolino, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $175 (ISP).
- Kyle W. Fleming, Butler, driving while suspended, $260 (BPD).
- Dana K. Frost, Fremont, speeding, $173 (AUB).
- Thelma D. Garton, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Alexander J. Goeglein, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Roy K. Herrell, Garrett, speeding, $190 (GPD).
- Joseph D. Householder, Butler, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (WPD).
- John J. Houser, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Michael A. Howell, Ashley, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Ashley M. Howlett, Garrett, use of telecommunications device, $171 (GPD).
- Jamier J. Ingraffia, Garrett, speeding, $171 (GPD); no valid driver’s license, $150 (GPD).
- Karl W. Karn, New Castle, speeding, $173 (WPD).
- Elizabeth I. Keller, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Gregory D. Keuneke, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Nicholas H. Kinder, Fort Wayne, expired registration, $150 (AS).
- Elizabeth E. Kugler, Avilla, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Phillip M. LaTour, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Alex D. Lumpkins, Waterloo, false or fictitious plates, 150 (DC).
- Benjamin D. Maggart, Zanesville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Eduardo J. Gonzalez Martinez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Miguel M. Martinez, Fort Wayne, no financial responsibility, $260 (AUB).
- Ryan M. Masoner, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (BPD); driving while suspended, $260 (BPD).
- Nathaniel J. May, Fort Wayne, wrong way on a one-way street, $165 (AUB).
- Adam C. McPherson, Auburn, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Helene M. Moore, Garrett, permitting unlicensed driver to drive, $185 (DC).
- Grant J. Murphy, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Adam C. Nelson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Caroline J. Nickloy, Angola, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Kaylee N. Ompacher, Garrett, disregarding stop sign, $196 (GPD).
- David A. Parrot, Columbia City, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (GPD).
- Donald E. Payton, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Jerad M. Pease, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC); speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Jonathan L. Perkins, Avilla, speeding, $188 (DC).
- Justin R. Rose, Butler, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Penny S. Rugg, Hamilton, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Brett A. Rupright, Ossian, failure to stop at stop sign, $171 (WPD).
- Robert R. Cruz Sanchez, Clarksville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Brandon T. Sarrazine, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Lynette J. Schleinkofer, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Joseph H. Shields, Granger, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Kimberly S. Shippy, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Jackson T. Sickafoose, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- James C. Smith, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Jonathan J. Spaw, Avilla, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Ricardo Lupercio-Soto, Angola, speeding, $194 (ISP); no valid license, $173 (ISP).
- Cy J. Staller, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
- Brittany N. Strohm, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Valerie S. Sutter, Ashley, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Adam J. Weimer, Auburn, operating motorcycle without endorsement, $194 (AUB).
- Lacie M. Williford, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Ryane J. Woehnker, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Micheal S. Wright, Garrett, no license plate light, $171 (GPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
