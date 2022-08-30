Varsity Volleyball
Garrett girls swept by Columbia City
Columbia City was a three-set winner over Garrett in an Aug. 23 non-conference match, winning 25-7, 25-20 and 25-20.
Garrett (0-3) got eight kills from senior Kinleigh Smith, three from junior Kyana Martinez and two from freshman Sarah DePew.
Smith served two aces and added 10 digs. Sophomore Stella Mix contributed six digs. Junior Kelsey Bergman had two blocks. Juniors Emma LaPato and Rebecca Yarian had one ace each. Yarian had six assists and Martinez contributed four.
Railroaders notch first victory
GARRETT — Garrett won its first match of the season on Thursday, defeating East Noble at home 3-0 (28-26, 25-16, 25-19).
Kyana Martinez led Garrett with nine kills while Kinleigh Smith added eight. Smith led the team with 17 digs.
Rebecca Yarian picked up a team-best 15 assists and Martinez added seven.
Kelsey Bergman and Delaeni Hixson had three kills each. Stella Mix served two aces to go with nine digs.
Kennedy Hutton had three assists and 10 digs. Martinez and Yarian had eight digs each.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Railroaders top Woodlan
GARRETT — Senior Jarmo Henschel put a team-best seven shots on goal and scored twice as the host Garrett Railroaders were 2-1 winners over Woodlan in an Aug. 23 match.
The Warriors outshot the Railroaders 20-13, but junior netminder Braydon Kennedy made 19 saves for Garrett (2-2).
Varsity Girls Golf
Garrett girls third in Aug. 23 match
AUBURN — Leo defeated Angola and Garrett at Bridgewater Golf Club in an Aug. 23 match. The Lions won with a score of 214, followed by Angola’s 245 and Garrett’s 246.
Railroader golfers defeated
AUBURN — DeKalb shot 173 in an Aug. 22 match Bridgewater to defeat Garrett and East Noble. The Railroaders shot 247 and the Knights did not have enough players to post a team score.
Three Barons shot personal-best scores. Match medalist Lillie Cone fired a 35, Sophie Pfister shot 36 and newcomer Bella Karch had 68.
DeKalb also had 48 from Kaitlin Traylor and 54 from Delaney Cox.
