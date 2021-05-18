CHURUBUSCO — Garrett’s girls track team placed third at Wednesday’s Northeast Corner Conference meet at Churubusco High School.
Churubusco captured the team title with 160 points, with Angola second at 131.5 points. The Railroaders finished with 70 points.
Nataley Armstrong placed second in the 400 and sixth in the 800 to lead Garrett. Her time was 1 minute, 1.91 seconds in the 400 and 2:38.42 in the 800.
Sadie Best was fourth in the discus and fifth in the shot put. She threw 97 feet, 8 inches in the discus and 30-10 1/2 in the shot put.
Madilyn Malcolm was fourth in the 3,200 and seventh in the 800. Malcolm ran 12:54.68 in the 3,200. She ran 2:41.65 in the 800.
Jordan Baer placed third in the pole vault, clearing 8-6. Emma Kioski was fourth (13.40 seconds) in the 100. Tia Spiece was fifth in the 400 (1:04.67).
NECC girls meet
Churubusco High School
Team scores
1. Churubusco 160, 2. Angola 131.5, 3. Garrett 70, 4. West Noble 65.25, 5. Prairie Heights 46.5, 6. Central Noble 45, 7. Fremont 41, 8. Lakeland 21, 9. Fairfield 18, 10. Eastside 12.75, 11. Westview 10.
Individual results
100 — 1. Zolman (CN) 12.80, 2. Pelliccia (A) 13.10, 3. Hosted (Ch) 13.20, 4. Kioski (GR) j13.40, 5. Brown (LL) 13.30, 6. Almond (A) 13.40, 7. Shearer (Ch) 13.50, 8. Malone (PH) 13.20.
200 — 1. Zeigler (Ch) 27.40, 2. Haro (WN) 27.50, 3. Hosted (Ch) 27.60, 4. Caswell (A) 28.07, 5. Almond (A) 28.13, 6. Brown (LL) 28.24, 7. Ratliff (CN) 28.49, 8. Vice (CN) 28.61.
400 — 1. Caswell (A) 1:00.85; 2. Armstrong (GR) 1:01.91; 3. Haro (WN) 1:02.61; 4. Glasgo (PH) 1:04.49; 5. Spiece (GR) 1:04.67; 6. Gearheart (PH) 1:05.97; 7. Rinehold (CN) 1:07.03; 8. Pelliccia (A) 1:08.26.
800 — 1. Hinkley (A) 2:24.72; 2. DeBolt (Ch) 2:26.99; 3. Oberlin (A) 2:31.91; 4. Gannon (FR) 2:32.72; 5. Shoemaker (WN) 2:34.00; 6. Armstrong (GR) 2:38.42; 7. Malcolm (GR) 2:41.65, 8. Christlieb (WN) 2:41.72.
1,600 — 1. Hinkley (A) 5:22, 2. Gannon (FR) 5:28, 3. DeBolt (Ch) 5:38, 4. Clark (WN) 5:41, 5. Dailey (A) 5:43, 6. Rinehold (CN) 5:47, 7. Gochenour (FR) 5:49, 8. Parson (WN) 5:57.
3,200 — 1. Hinkley (A) 12:02.05, 2. Gannon (FR) 12:07.57, 3. Gochenour (FR) 12:49.15, 4. Malcolm (GR) 12:54.68, 5. Schneider (A) 12:55.15, 6. Clark (WN) 12:59.91, 7. Parson (WN) 13:00.10, 8. Basinger (Ch) 12:23.50.
100 hurdles — 1. Malone (PH) 16.30, 2. Boersma (Ch) j16.30, 3. Zuk (Ch) 16.50, 4. Yoder (FF) 17.00, 5. Villa Romero (A) j17.00, 6. Springer (PH) j18.00, 7. Baer (GR) j17.30, 8. Close (A) 18.40.
300 hurdles — 1. Zeigler (Ch) 47.92, 2. Yoder (FF) 48.73, 3. Zuk (Ch) 49.89, 4. Thomas (A) 50.72, 5. Stutzman (Wv) 51.76, 6. Geiger (ES) 52.41, 7. Wright (FR) 53.28, 8. Yates (WN) 53.47.
4x100 relay — 1. Churubusco 51.75, 2. Garrett 51.97, 3. Central Noble 52.82, 4. Angola 52.83, 5. West Noble 54.53, 6. Lakeland 54.63, 7. Prairie Heights 55.65, 8. Fremont 58.62.
4x400 relay — 1. Churubusco 4:18.29, 2. Garrett 4:19.15, 3. West Noble 4:19.36, 4. Angola 4:19.70, 5. Prairie Heights 4:33.38, 6. Central Noble 4:41.56, 7. Fremont 4:47.98, 8. Eastside 5:08.42.
4x800 relay — 1. Angola 10:27.47, 2. West Noble 10:33.95, 3. Fremont 10:49.77, 4. Churubusco 11:00.90, 5. Garrett 11:04.03, 6. Prairie Heights 13:07.15.
High jump — 1. Boersma (Ch) 5-1, 2. Gaerte (A) 5-0, 3. Rettig (LL) 4-10, 4. Geiger (ES) 4-8, 4. Leach (A) 4-8, 6. Gordon (GR) 4-6, 7. Zolman j4-6, 8. Worman (CN) 4-4, 8. Terry (PH) 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Shearer (Ch) 9-6, 2. Trine (A) 9-0, 3. Baer (GR) 8-6, 4. Schiffli (LL) 8-0, 5. Dailey (PH) 7-6, 5. Pelliccia (A) 7-6, 5. Leland (PH) 7-6, 8. Shoemaker (WN) 7-0, 8. Lott (CN) 7-0, 8. Ratliff (CN) 7-0, 8. Kimpel (ES) 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Zuk (Ch) 15-8, 2. Hosted (Ch) 15-5 1/2, 3. Mawhorter (WN) 15-3, 4. Yoder (FF) 15-0, 5. Spinger (PH) 14-11, 6. Thomas (A) 14-9, 7. Zolman (CN) 14-5 3/4, 8. German (PH) 14-4.
Shot put — 1. Smith (Ch) 38-6 1/2, 2. Boersma (Ch) 33-9 1/2, 3. Bottles (WN) 31-11 3/4, 4. Ratliff (CN) 31-8 1/4, 5. Best (GR) 30-10 1/2, 6. Hartman (PH) 30-4 3/4, 7. Holman (ES) 29-10 1/2, 8. Berlew (FR) 28-10 3/4.
Discus — 1. Fulkerson (Ch) 117-1, 2. Kiebel (CN) 105-2, 3. Rensberger (Wv) 104-11, 4. Best (GR) 97-8, 5. Bottles (WN) 94-9, 6. Weaver (GR) 89-8, 7. Snyder (ES) 86-8, 8. Myers (PH) 83-0.
