Arrested in Noble County
Rebekah J. Meade, 42, of the 800 block of South Second Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. Aug. 9 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Mark Hensinger, 58, of the 200 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Aug. 4 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kagan Likes, 28, of the 600 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Aug. 5 by Garrett Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Marcus Gilmore, 39, of the 1100 block of Cindy Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Aug. 5 by Auburn Police on charges of domestic battery as a Level 5 felony and Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffery Cook, 44, of the 3700 block of C.R. 63, Butler, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Aug. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging child molesting, a Level 1 felony and voyeurism, a Level 6 felony.
Katie Pocock, 32, of the 400 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Aug. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a domestic violence charge, a Level 6 felony.
Jaykob Levitz, 25, of Angola, was arrested at 4:04 a.m. Aug. 6 by Garrett Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Christina Turnbull, 31, of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 4:40 a.m. Aug. 6 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Bryce Smith, 22, of the 200 block of West Morgan Street, Ashley, was arrested at 2:32 a.m. Aug. 7 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Ryan Childers, 34, of the 10 block of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 4:34 a.m. Aug. 8 by Auburn Police on a charge of driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tristan Conley, 24, of the 9200 block of Wizard of Oz Way, Cromwell, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Aug. 8 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging violation of addiction treatment court (theft, a Level 6 felony; unauthorized entry vehicle, Class B misdemeanor; violation of addiction treatment court (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of syringe, Level 6 felony).
Tyler Sprow, 22, of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Aug. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jordan Schumm, 21, of the 1100 block of Ralph Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Aug. 9 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Kevin McDonell, 56, of Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 9:12 a.m. Aug. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Autumn Johnson, 23, of the 10900 block West, South County Line Road, Zanesville, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Aug. 9 by Butler Police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Matthew McKinley, 37, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Aug. 9 by Butler Police on charges of theft and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, both Level 4 felonies.
Tia Moses, 40, of the 200 block of West 20th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Aug. 11 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.