GARRETT — With the 2022-2023 school year right around the corner, Garrett-Keyser-Butler school nutrition director Annie Duckett said changes are coming to the school lunch program.
After a break due to COVID-19, students and staff members must pay for their lunches this fall, just like pre-pandemic times. Likewise, parents of students who were on free or reduced lunches must submit new applications.
The school meals program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Since COVID began, school districts around the country were able to use a federal waiver that allowed them to feed every student for free.
That waiver expired at the end of the 2021-2022 school year and is no longer available.
Garrett students are set to return to school Aug. 11.
“They are going back to how it used to be pre-COVID, back to paid lunch, but you can also fill out applications to get assistance to receive either reduced or free meals,” said Duckett, now in her 23rd year with the district.
Word of the policy change began filtering to schools toward the end of the last school year.
Paid lunches will be $2.50 per day for elementary students and $2.60 per day for grades 6-12.
Adult lunch prices haven’t been finalized yet, but Duckett anticipates the cost will be between $3.50-$3.75 per day regardless of school level.
Breakfast will be offered free of charge this year for all students, she said.
“The USDA gave us the option not to increase prices if we felt we could do that,” Duckett said. “With my program, I feel we can afford to not raises at this time to try and cushion it a little bit for parents.
“The program here looks like we can sustain offering what the USDA calls universal breakfast,” she added. “It will be free to all students.”
To apply for free and reduced lunches, parents can go to the Garrett-Keyser-Butler website — gkb.k12.in.us/home. From there, click on the “Parents/Students” tab and select “Food Services.” Then, select “Free & Reduced Lunch” to view instructions and either fill out an online application or print and fill out a paper application.
Applications are also available in the school offices and will be available at the district’s “Back-to-School Night” this Thursday.
The school district typically runs about 50% free and reduced lunches, which also enables the district to offer its popular summer lunch program.
Duckett said it’s a good idea for parents to fill out an application — even if they’re not sure whether they qualify or not for free or reduced lunches — because it could mean savings on textbook fees as those are based on whether a family is on the free or reduced lunch program.
“Even if they’re unsure, I’d rather process a bunch of unnecessary applications than to miss a couple of families who truly did need assistance,” Duckett said.
“Our percentages dropped last year because it didn’t really concern school lunch and they didn’t realize the two are connected — school lunch and book fees.
“I just don’t want charges to start accruing for families when they could have had assistance from the very first day of school,” she continued. “They’re just not used to it because it’s been two years.”
Parents with questions are asked to visit the website or call Duckett directly at 357-3117.
