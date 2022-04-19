Today, April 19
Chili dog, baked beans, fruit, chips, milk variety.
Wednesday
Macaroni and cheese, green beans, fruit, pretzel, milk variety.
Thursday
Chicken nuggets, corn, fruit, grain, milk variety.
Friday
Sloppy joe, broccoli salad, fruit, cookie, milk variety.
Monday, April 25
Chicken patty, California blend with cheese, fruit, cookie, milk variety.
Tuesday, April 26
French toast, hash brown, fruit salad, yogurt, milk variety.
