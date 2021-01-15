GARRETT — The deafening sound of 18 third-graders pounding nails into wooden blocks filled Kim Harris’ third grade classroom at J.E. Ober Elementary School Thursday afternoon.
The students were participating in a live, virtual training session led by DIY Network’s Kayleen McCabe. The collaboration was made possible through a relationship between the school, CEFGA (Construction Education Foundation of Georgia) Little Builders and Home Depot.
During the 45-minute session, students constructed a scaled-down tool bench from pre-cut kits that included wood and nails, topped off with a decal depicting tools hanging on the bench. Each participant was provided safety glasses and a wooden-handled claw hammer before the building began. McCabe was broadcasting live from Colorado, with student intern Sophie joining in from Georgia.
Four Garrett Middle School students assisted the third-graders by passing out supplies, lining up pre-drilled nail holes and supporting the young builders, most who had never held a hammer before or done any type of building.
McCabe shared how construction, like cooking and other careers, requires math skills when measuring, whether cutting a piece of wood or adding ingredients in a recipe.
When asked by students how she became interested in construction trades, McCabe said she had worked as an emergency dispatcher for many years. While having a good salary and loving the job. With the stress level that came with the job, she said was not excited to go to work.
She found herself in a ground-level job on a construction site, having no college degree and minimal experience and loving every minute of it.
McCabe rose through the ranks to become the host of her own television cable program — Rescue Renovation — a brand ambassador and building contractor. She told students construction and other skilled trades offer a very substantial wage without needing a four-year college degree.
This program is part of the exploration opportunities that The Career Development Program at Garrett High School is implementing to create excitement and awareness for third-grade elementary students, according to program director Chad Sutton. Students in other classes will participate in recorded class at a later date.
