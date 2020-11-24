107 W. Houston St.
357-5485
Adult Winter Read 2020
The Garrett Public Library is hosting a special, new literacy program for adults ages 18 and up.
Acting as a complementary program to the summer reading program, the Winter Read will feature a similar but streamlined raffle and prize structure.
Adult patrons will be given one ticket for each book read (with 10 youth books counting for one adult). This ticket will be placed in a drawing for various prizes, including gift cards, a drone, an Ionvac (Smartclean robo vac 2000) and a Blu-ray/DVD player.
The final day to submit tickets is Monday, Dec. 14, with the prize drawing occurring the following day.
New titles available
“Dementia Handbook and Resource Guide” by Grey House Publishing.
“The MeatEater guide to Wilderness Skills and Survival” by Rinella Steven.
“Piece of My Heart” by Alafair Burke.
“Dark Tides” by Philippa Gregory.
“Fortune and Glory” by Lorelei King.
“How to Be a Girl in the World” by Caela Carter.
Guidelines updated
No matter DeKalb County’s color rating on the Indiana State Department of Health coronavirus map, the following restrictions will be in place until further notice:
• Masks or face coverings will be required by all staff and patrons.
• Items will be quarantined at least 24 hours before being returned to the shelves.
• All patrons are required to socially distance from staff and other patrons whenever possible.
• Patrons and staff are asked to not enter the building if they have symptoms of or have tested positive for COVID-19, or have recently been around anyone with symptoms or or have tested positive for COVID-19.
• Curbside service of library materials is available upon request.
When DeKalb County is in the orange color rating, the following restrictions will be in place:
• No in-person programming will be offered by the library.
• Each floor of the library will be limited to 50 patrons.
• Patrons are asked to keep their library visits to two hours.
• Meeting rooms will have a smaller occupancy limit that will be posted on the door.
When DeKalb County is in the red color rating, the following restrictions will be in place:
• No in-person programming will be offered by the library.
• Each floor of the library will be limited to 25 patrons.
• Patrons are asked to keep their library visits to one hour.
• Meeting rooms will not be available for public use.
l story time sessions at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and at 7 p.m. Thursdays. Links will be posted on the library’s Facebook page.
Craft bags for monthly crafts in the Wednesday story time are available while supplies last.
Virtual yoga classes
Each week, Christine leads new restorative, chair and intermediate yoga videos. The videos are shared on YouTube by searching Garrett Public Library Yoga and the library’s Facebook page.
Adult virtual crafting kitsEach month, the library will post two adult craft how-to video’s on Facebook, YouTube and its website.
Supply kits are available at the upstairs circulation desk. Videos and kits are released at different times throughout the month. Like the library on Facebook to have them show up on your feed.
Supplies are limited and given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Free Little Library
With a generous donation by Church at Garrett, the Garrett Public Library has a Free Little Library.
The Free Little Library is located near the west entrance. No library card is required. Visitors may take any books they have an interest.
Gently used books may be donated as space permits.
Garrett Public Library staff will periodically refresh and restock the Free Little Library.
Please note this is not the drop box to return library materials. The library’s drop box is located further south in the parking lot and is silver.
