HUNTERTOWN — Garrett’s wrestling team won two of three matches in an abbreviated Carroll Super Duals Saturday.
Because of COVID-19 issues, some teams did not participate.
The Railroaders (9-1) suffered their first loss of the season, as the host Chargers were 40-19 winners in the middle of three matches.
Garrett started Saturday’s action with a 59-16 win over Homestead and bounced back for a 63-18 win over Penn’s reserve team in the final match of the day.
Colton Weimer (106), Hayden Brady (113), Keegan McComb (120) and Chase Leech (152) won all three matches for the Railroaders.
Brady pinned all three of his opponents, including two in the first minute of his matches.
Weimer had a pin, a major decision and a win by forfeit. McComb had a pin, a major decision and a decision. Leech had a pin, technical fall and decision.
Chandler Minnich (138), Kolin Cope (160), Doug Merriman (195) and Seth VanWagner (220) pinned two opponents, each going 2-1 for the day.
Kaidin Colburn (132) and Wayne Wells (145) were also 2-1. Kamren Pelmear (170), Jack O’Connor (182) and Gage Camp (285) each won one match.
The Railroaders will compete in the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State Duals Jan. 2.
Garrett 59, Homestead 16
113 — Brady (GR) by 3:06 pin over Crowder (H). 120 — McComb (GR) won by 8-5 dec. over G.Arsini (H). 126 — Houser (H) won by 4:21 pin over Williams (GR). 132 — Miller (H) won by 1:19 pin over Colburn (GR). 138 — Minnich (GR) won by 3:59 pin over E.Arsini (H). 145 — Wells (GR) won by :52 pin over Amstutz (H). 152 — Leech (GR) won by 23-8 tech. fall over Kistler (H). 160 — Cope (GR) won by :37 pin over Burris (H). 170 — R.Scott (H) won by 12-3 maj. dec. over Pelmear (GR). 182 — O’Connor (GR) won by 7-5 dec. over N.Scott (H). 195 — Merriman (GR) won by 1:33 pin over Mills (H). 220 — VanWagner (GR) won by :35 pin over Hull (H). 285 — Camp (GR) won by 1:00 pin over Grayless (H). 106 — Weimer (GR) won by :56 pin over Khanphane (H).
Carroll 40, Garrett 19
120 — McComb (GR) won by 8-0 maj. dec. King (Ca). 126 — Sloffer (Ca) won by 3:27 pin over Williams (GR). 132 — Colburn (GR) won by 10-8 dec. over Heath (Ca). 138 — Landez (Ca) won by 15-2 maj. dec. over Minnich (GR). 145 — Fitch (Ca) won by 10-6 dec. over Wells (GR). 152 — Leech (GR) won by 5-3 dec. over Antu (Ca). 160 — Ulrick (Ca) won by 6-0 dec. over Cope (GR). 170 — McGinnis (Ca) won by 1:02 pin over O’Connor (GR). 182 — Goree (Ca) won by 4-2 OT dec. over Pelmear (GR). 195 — Lepper (Ca) won by 6-3 dec. over Merriman (GR). 220 — Bills (Ca) won by 2:29 pin over VanWagner (GR). 285 — Muncie (Ca) won by 1:04 pin over Camp (GR). 106 — Weimer (GR) won by 13-4 maj. dec. over Ruselink (Ca). 113 — Brady (GR) won by :43 pin over Church (Ca).
Garrett 63, Penn JV 18
126 — Vargo (P) won by :36 pin over Williams (GR). 132 — Colburn (GR) won by 3:13 pin over Reppert (P). 138 — Minnich (GR) won by 1:15 over Nesser (P). 145 — Wells (GR) won by 17-15 dec. in OT over Kuhlman (P). 152 — Leech (GR) won by 2:55 pin over Hoffman (P). 160 — Cope (GR) won by 3:56 pin over Reynolds (P). 170 — Pelmear (GR) won by 2:45 pin over Quimby (P). 182 — Sullivan (P) won by :29 pin over O’Connor (GR). 195 — Merriman (GR) won by :47 pin over Mahamad (P). 220 — VanWagner (GR) won by 1:58 pin over Mendilkowski (P). 285 — Boiling (P) won by 1:26 pin over Camp (GR). 106 — Weimer (GR) won by forfeit. 113 — Brady (GR) won by :47 pin over Scott (P). 120 — McComb (GR) won by :20 pin over Smith (P).
