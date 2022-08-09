Chapman promoted
at Garrett State Bank
GARRETT — Lynn Chapman has been promoted to Senior Operations Officer at Garrett State Bank.
The announcement was made recently by Garrett State Bank President Mark Fogt. Chapman will continue to serve as vice president.
Chapman has served Garrett State Bank in the operations division since 2007 and came to the bank with over 23 years’ experience at United Community Bank in Auburn, Illinois. In her expanded role, Chapman will assume a number of the responsibilities from Brian Sprunger, who is retiring at the end of September.
Fogt said Chapman has been an extremely valuable member of the bank’s management team over the last 15 years and is well deserving of this promotion.
