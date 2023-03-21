GARRETT — This article looks back at news stories featured in the Garrett Clipper during May and June 2022.
Veteran gets new roof on his home
Habitat for Humanity assisted Wilbur and Sharon Lewis in replacing a roof on their Altona home. The couple had been trying to get a new roof for about three years to replace the old one that was in bad condition.
Knowing the roof needed attention and without the financial means to do it, after praying with their pastor, they were encouraged to reach out to Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana that serves DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties. Owens Corning has a partnership with Habitat for Humanity specifically to put new roofs on veterans’ homes.
Lewis is a 14-year veteran of the U.S. Army.
Garrett native’s works featured at museum
The Garrett Museum of Art featured a 40-year retrospective of Garrett native Orie Shafer’s works during an exhibit that opened in May.
The 1969 Garrett graduate earned his bachelor and master degrees in art education at Purdue University with an emphasis on painting, ceramics and photography. His commissioned 72-by-44 inch mixed media painting, “B&O Engine No. 8 at Garrett Station” is on display near the second floor landing since its unveiling in 2019.
New chief appointed to lead Garrett Police Department
Mayor Todd Fiandt announced the hiring of DeKalb County Sheriff Department Deputy Gerald Kline as the new Garrett Chief of Police in May.
Kline had most recently worked as a school resource officer for Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools. Kline was sworn into office during the June 7 session of the Garrett Board of Works.
A Garrett native, Kline attended leadership classes and various police training programs through his 34 years in law enforcement. He also served as Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) instructor, road deputy and chief deputy of the department.
Wedding honors bride’s late grandfather
The iconic Garrett Auto Trim on East Quincy Street was the backdrop for a wedding to honor the late Jack Davis, grandfather of bride Kenzie Davis.
Kenzie Davis spent many hours of her childhood at the shop with her grandfather, so it was only fitting to have her special day spent where she felt closest to him.
“The only way to be as close to him as I could that day was to get married at the shop that we grew up around. He’s had the shop since before we were born,” she said.
Ambulance to move to Garrett fire station
Under a proposed lease agreement, Parkview EMS announced it would move the base for its ambulance in Garrett from Miller’s Merry Manor to the Garrett police and fire station at 200 N. Cowen St.
Parkview Health real estate manager Greg Houk said the move would put the EMS vehicles in the parking lot outside of the station with a shoreline for power. Staff would have access to the common area, training room and restrooms in the building.
Houk said the EMS and fire department have training sessions between the two agencies and both would be better served at the same site.
Students sign with local employers
A dozen Career Development Program students at Garrett High School participated in a signing ceremony on May 20 during a block party in Brennan Estates in Garrett.
During the event, students signed letters of intent to work for employers or agreement to enter into paid apprenticeships. The event is part of Career and Technical Education Awareness Month during which educational entities throughout northeast Indiana conduct student signing ceremonies.
The event offered the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of the students and the value of certification-based training to both students and employers, according to Corey School, director of the program at Garrett High School.
VFW Commander speaks at Memorial Day program
Garrett VFW Post 1892 Commander and U.S. Army veteran Adam Sheffield was guest speaker at a Memorial Day service at the Garrett American Legion Post 178 where some 100 people gathered.
“It is our responsibility to never allow time to strip away the humanity of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our county,” Sheffield said. “They are not just a name but a face and we are to hold those memories and never let them fade away in the darkness of time.”
Legion Post Commander Chuck Henry welcomed guests, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps. Earlier in the day, members of the Garrett American Legion Color Guard visited seven area cemeteries for Memorial Day services. Brief services were also held at Garrett City Hall and at Altona Town Hall.
Garrett Class of 2022 receives diplomas
Ceremonies took place June 3 in the Paul Bateman Gym where 159 seniors received their diplomas. Cayden Myers was valedictorian and Faith Owen was salutatorian. Class president Noemi Vazquez and Owen offered remarks to fellow graduates.
Earlier in the evening, a student-led baccalaureate service was held in the Performing Arts Center. Students participated in the program with Brian Best of Ambassador Enterprises offering graduates advice for moving forward from being “simple or inexperienced” to attaining wisdom. Seniors Halle Hathaway and Thomas Loeffler were presented with the Citizenship Award, voted on by their fellow classmates.
District honors seven retirees, longtime employees
Seven retiring staff members representing more than 150 years of service at Garrett were recognized during Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District’s annual Pride Day in the middle school cafeteria.
Retirees included instructors Ron Frickey, Julie Williams and Greg Myers; high school athletic department secretary Becky Blotkamp; high school instructional assistant Mary Baker; maintenance manager Scott Cooper; and food service worker Kami Bodey.
Each retiree was presented with a personalized gift and lifetime pass to Railroader athletic events. Longevity awards were also presented to central office secretary Tonya Kelham, tech support Matt DeWitt and transportation director Julie Malcolm for 25 years of service.
