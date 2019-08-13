GARRETT — Erin Wichman, daughter of Steve and Lisa Wichman, was chosen by the Garrett American Legion Auxiliary to attend the 78th annual session of the American Legion Auxiliary, Hoosier Girls State held July 23-29 on the campus of Trine University in Angola.
Wichman, a senior at Garrett High School, joined some 500 young women for this government program designed to educate our leaders of tomorrow in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of citizenship. This session of government and practical politics is non-partisan and non-political.
Citizens began their week-long adventure by registering to vote, where they received an assignment to a mythical political party what at registration time had not political organization or party beliefs/platforms. All were established by the delegates within three days into the session.
Delegates also filed for an elected office on the city, county or state level. She then conducted her political campaign complete with speeches and campaign materials. Once elected to office, delegates were sworn in and performed the duties as described to that position. Non-elected delegates were given appointments as well as encouraged to visit the offices of those elected to communicate their needs as citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.