GARRETT — The final appointments have been booked up solid at the Hair Shed for several weeks.
At noon Saturday, Dec. 28, owner Todd Fiandt will be closing the local business he has owned since April 1980.
Fiandt was re-elected Mayor of Garrett in November, a position that has been officially changed from part-time to full time. He sees his retirement from hair cutting as an opportunity to devote even more time to the citizens of Garrett.
“I’ve done this long enough. I’m ready to close and to begin a new experience,” he said of the barber business.
With many customers wanting to be at the shop on his last day, Fiandt said he will not join the official celebration until his last appointment is done about midday.
Fiandt graduated from East Noble High School in 1975 and earned his license from the Indiana Barber College in Indianapolis with 1,500 hours of instruction.
After completing his coursework in 1976, Fiandt worked for Carl Wagner at Carl’s Barber Shop on Wayne Street in Kendallville for six months. While there, a customer mentioned Leroy DeLong, owner of the Hair Shed in Garrett, was looking for another barber to fill the second chair. Fiandt joined DeLong in Tuesday, Nov. 2, 1976 and bought the shop in April 1980 when DeLong entered the insurance business.
With thousands of patrons over the past 43 years, a couple days still bring a chuckle to Fiandt.
On Fiandt's first Christmas Eve at the shop, Mike Molargik, who passed away in Feb. 2018 at the age of 100, added to the holiday cheer when he walked in the door wearing a derby hat and eyeglasses without lenses, carrying bottles of Christmas spirits.
“He was making his rounds, visiting people with whom he had done business over the year,” Fiandt recalled. He had gotten his haircut a few weeks prior and just came in to greet people.
Molargik, a local farmer, even took off the glasses to wipe the non-existent lenses and then ran his fingers through the empty frames.
“I never met anyone quite like Mike. He was a scream!” Fiandt recalled.
Molargik continued to patronize the Hair Shed until he moved to Miller’ Merry Manor a few years prior to his death.
The first day back after taking vacation is always among the worst.
“When you come back, people had to wait one week longer," Fiandt said. "It was mayhem for a couple weeks.”
If he had a backup, people would write themselves down in the book. More than once, he was unable to read the handwriting to know who was coming in.
“I would have no idea,” Fiandt said of those was booked themselves in. He’d go back four weeks or so in the schedule to see who was a regular in the rotation to help figure it out.
About five years ago, Fiandt looked out his front window on West King Street to see a deer running across the parking lot across the street toward the shop. The animal proceeded to jump through the large pane, sending broken glass flying in the shop’s waiting area. The deer slid through to the back of the shop and ended up in the restroom.
“I grabbed my stuff and ran out the door, but forget to get the phone,” he recalled.
Fiandt went back in, retrieved the phone and ran back outside to contact central dispatch.
“I said I would like to have somebody sent by to roust the animal out of there,” he recalled.
He told the operator the deer was in the restroom.
“What’s it doing?” the dispatch operator asked.
“I don’t know. It might be reading the sports page,” Fiandt responded.
After opening the front door, the deer exited on its own steam and ran back north toward the railroad tracks, leaving behind a trail of blood and shards of glass at the shop.
Looking back, Fiandt numbers thousands of customers and multiple generations he served. His youngest was a two-month old boy whose parents wanted to save a lock of his hair, he surmised.
Styles have also changed over the years, from buzz cuts, to mullets and more recently “high and tight.”
Fiandt said the 1990s mullet haircut was hard to do and he didn’t really care for it, “but I had to do what (the customer) wanted.”
Some customers had hardly any hair to cut, but still came in for regular appointments, such as longtime patron Norb Deuitch.
“You just go through the motions, trim around the ears, clean up the neck. Just a little sprucing,” Fiandt said.
On one occasion, Fiandt said his interpretation of what a customer wanted didn’t match with expectations. The patron looked in the mirror and said, “What I have left is OK.”
“The difference between a good haircut and a bad one is a couple weeks and a hat,” Fiandt laughed.
Looking back, Fiandt said he “really enjoyed being a barber. I wouldn’t call it a dream job for some, but it turned out really good for me.”
Fiandt has been joking that he would have tissues on hand on his final day — mostly for himself.
“A lot of people I have dealt with … we have had such good relations. It’s almost like family," he mused. "I haven’t had any really hard issues that I can think of. It’s going to be hard, there’s a lot of good relationships there.
“It’s gone by so quick,” he said of the years in business. He used to laugh when old-timers told him that time goes by quickly.
“Now I find out, yes, it truly does, and I never, never, ever thought I would have so much fun doing a job and enjoy it as much as I have over these years. The great people, very sincerely, it’s been a great experience. I had a good time,” adding he is really glad he moved to Garrett so many years ago.
“I have been very lucky, the way everything has unfolded. I am very serious, and I have said this before, that if I died tomorrow, I would die a happy man," he said.
"I met goals I set for myself. I have been very, very lucky to have a business that stayed together for 43 years, and the people I met over the years — just a whole lot of luck, a whole lot of luck."
Instead of keeping one foot in City Hall and another at the barber shop around the corner as he has done for the past four years, Fiandt looks forward to spending even more time on the job as mayor, and attending various area and regional meetings of mayors and commissioners.
One of his concerns for closing the shop on Dec. 28 was leaving a dark store in his own community, but it might not be the end as a few people have shown interest in the business. “It sounds promising,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.