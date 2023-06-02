GARRETT — “All I can say is that we are the most blessed program I’ve ever seen,” said Garrett High School’s Career Development Program director Corey Schoon of this year’s accomplishments.
A signing day celebrating the employment and apprenticeships of students was held May 26 where 20 seniors were “called up” in NFL draft-style by Schoon under a tent in Brennan Estates pitched next to this year’s building trades project home on Joanna Court. Once announced, students and employer representatives took the stage to accept T-shirts with logos representing the respective industries.
Employees and employers include: Sam Ross, Reliable Tool; Cody Bickley and Gabe Baker, Metal Technologies Inc.; Kyler Helmkamp, Grid Hawk LLC; James Kimmel, Wick Fab; Daniel Drobek, Ashley Industrial Molding; Ian Snyder and Wyatt Kirby, Brooks Construction Inc.; Braydon Kennedy, MSS Engineering LLC; Blake Sheets, Garrett Keyser-Butler School District; Jacob Borns, Weigand Construction; Easton Ratcliffe, The RBT Group; Ethan Sheffield, Konner Pelmear, Elijiah Pinkerton, Zack Kochendorfer and Lane Balzer, Vestil Manufacturing Group; Thomas Crabtree and Wyatt Rucker, TFC Canopy and Ty Burkey, Knott Excavating.
Schoon thanked students, parents and instructors for hard work through which they were able to put in place over 100 industry credential certifications for students this year.
Also this year, through grants and donations from the community, students were able to build two new sheds for the softball field, rebuilt and revamped a house in Garrett for the introduction to construction program, constructed a project house with solar panels, redid the caboose on Memorial Field and led an outreach program with every fifth grader at the school. The Olive B. Cole Foundation provided a skid loader for the program and every single kindergarten student was provided a bookshelf built by students.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver recognized Schoon and also thanked former director Chad Sutton who established the Career Development Program, recognizing immense potential and the demand for skilled tradespeople.
“Their dedication has resulted in the creation of an environment where young minds can thrive, discover their passions and develop the necessary expertise in their chosen trades,” she said.
Weaver also recognized the tremendous support of mentors, instructors and the industrial professionals who have guided and nurtured these students.
“Their dedication and expertise has shaped the young generation of skilled tradespeople, passing on their knowledge and ensuring their continuation of excellence in the field,” she added.
Guest speaker challenges grads in workplace
Garrett alum and former president and COO of Fort Wayne Metals Mark Michaels was guest speaker.
Michaels shared memories of growing up in Garrett, riding around town on his bike and watching the construction of the Paul Bateman Gym where he later graduated in 1973.
He later rose through the ranks to as the leader of a company with 1,300 employees.
Michaels offered words of advice following graduation and in moving on in the future.
• Be safe in your work, follow procedures, keep co-workers safe and to speak up and to represent a safe environment to all who are there.
• Be curious. Just as in his youth, he watched the growth of Fort Wayne metals from about 6,000 square feet to more than 100,000 square feet and each aspect of the plans for growth. “Don’t be afraid to explore new things that you are doing,” he said, noting the many new projects and products added during his tenure at Fort Wayne Metals.
• Be slow to criticize. Michaels noted the immense amount of current discord and argumentativeness that goes on today, including the labor force among co-workers, managers and administrators. “In almost all the cases when you sit everybody down and talk and get everything out on the table, people are working with less than all the information they need to make a good decision.
“Most people are reasonable when they sit down and have a frank conversation — and really get down to the bottom line. Find a way to see eye-to-eye.” He emphasized waiting to react to a situation to be sure all the facts are true and complete before “going off.”
• Give back. “As you have success, find ways that you can engage in the community with your friends, wherever your passions lie. Give back to your community and make it richer.” Michaels noted all sacrifices to make the CDP program richer.
He suggested returning to visit with teachers, share with them in with what you have learned on the job and fill them in with what could make their life easier. “Your time is worth just as much as your money, and being able to come back and engage and make it easier for those people coming up through the program would be excellent,” Michaels said.
Looking forward
Schoon said there are plans to add an agricultural component to career development in the future with study areas of research and bioscience.
“I don’t know how yet, but we’ll figure it out.”
Next year is also the 50th year of the school’s building trades program next year, perhaps the oldest in the state.
Next year, through the Don Wood Foundation, career development will be offered in the middle school, he added.
“Every middle-schooler in our building will take part in a multi-industry, hands-on experience every day while they are at school,” Schoon said, “and that’s just absolutely amazing.”
DePew earns journeyman welder
“We are also blessed to have another person — a certain student we have at this school, who busted his butt, who is maybe one of the harder working kids in our high school I have ever heard of,” Schoon said.
“I can probably tell you that Tim DePew is the first journeyman welder to graduate from high school in the state of Indiana — and I will say in the country.”
In his junior and senior years, DePew accomplished 84 welding competencies, and is certified in three platforms of welding.
“Tim is the model — we are lucky enough to open doors for students. It requires a student to walk through them,” Schoon said. “Tim ran through the thing!”
Hubie Ashcraft Band provided live music prior to the program, and an ice cream truck offered treats for attendees.
