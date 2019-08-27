FORT GEORGE, Maryland — The retirement of U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Sarah Hill has been announced. Chief Hill serves as superintendent of the 22nd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, Fort George G. Mead, Maryland.
Hill is the senior enlisted advisor for more than 250 airmen assigned to 10 geographically separated locations, including six Cryptologic Service Groups, three National Tactical Integration cells and one Tactics Analysis Support Element. These diverse mission sets achieve national, joint and Air Force objectives while influencing more than 2,200 joint partners across the intelligence community.
At Fort Meade, 22nd Airmen execute the NTI mission and serve in many diverse National Security Agency organizations including the National Security Operations Center and the Expeditionary Operations Support Office. The 22nd Intelligence Squadron connects the Global Cryptologic Enterprise to Air and Space operations, delivering near real-time intelligence to National-level decision makers and Joint warfighters worldwide.
Hill graduated from Garrett High School in 1998, and subsequently entered the Air Force from Fort Wayne in June 1998. She has enjoyed a varied career beginning as a food services specialist before transitioning into education and training management. As a training manager, she worked in a variety of units from medical to communications. After spending several years in these positions, Hill was selected to teach at the NCO Academy for the next three years.
Following her special duty, she was again selected to move on to another selectively-manned job serving the Defense Intelligence Agency as an Operations NCO in Islamabad, Pakistan. Before assuming her current position, Hill served as Superintendent, Detachment 4 Global Activities Squadron where she managed human intelligence operations.
Hill and her husband, Joseph are the parents of two children, Hannah and Samuel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.